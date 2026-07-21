EHF Champions League Men 2027/28

The new playing system, introduced in season 2026/27, will see the 24 teams divided into six groups of four. The number of federations with a fixed place in the competition remains unchanged, with 10 federations retaining one place each: Spain, Germany, Denmark, France, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Croatia and Norway.

Compared to the 2026/27 place distribution list, Spain, Denmark, Hungary and Portugal moved one position up, changing places with Germany, France, Poland and Romania respectively.

Each of the top 10 federations had the right to request up to two additional upgrades from the EHF European League to the EHF Champions League. From the upgrade requests received, a maximum of eight teams will be admitted. A maximum of four places are open to upgrade requests from federations without a fixed place in the EHF Champions League. The remaining places are subject to a decision of the European Handball Federation.

EHF European League Men 2027/28

36 teams from 18 federations will have a place in the 32-team EHF European League Men 2027/28, but with 12 of those 36 being upgraded to the EHF Champions League, eight places became available for teams requesting upgrades.

The top two federations in the list, Germany and France, have four places available each, with Portugal, Denmark and Sweden on three each.