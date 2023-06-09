21 clubs registered for EHF Champions League Women 2023/24
Just five days after the EHF Champions League 2022/23 winners' trophy was awarded to Vipers Kristiansand for the third time in a row, the spotlight turns to the new season in Europe’s top flight. The EHF announced on Friday that 21 women’s teams have registered for the EHF Champions League 2023/24.
The registered teams have been divided in three categories: teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League; requests for an additional place from nations with at least one team in the competition; and requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League from countries without a place in the EHF Champions League.
Nine registered teams have a fixed place, with seven more seeking a spot as an additional place or an upgrade.
The fixed place for Russia is vacant since the country and its clubs are currently not admitted to participate in the EHF competitions.
The playing system in the upcoming season remains unchanged and the group phase of the EHF Champions League 2023/24 will consist of two groups with eight teams each.
In the next steps, the evaluation group will prepare recommendations on Monday 19 June, with the final line-up for the new season to be announced by Wednesday 21 June. The draw for the group phase is scheduled for Tuesday 27 June in Vienna.
Registered teams EHF Champions League Women 2023/24
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the CL:
DEN – Odense Håndbold
DEN – Team Esbjerg
FRA – Metz Handball
GER – SG BBM Bietigheim
HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC
MNE – WHC Buducnost
NOR – Vipers Kristiansand
ROU – CSM Bucuresti
SLO – RK Krim Mercator
Requests for additional places from nations with at least one team in the CL:
DEN - Ikast Håndbold
FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball
FRA – Neptunes de Nantes
HUN – FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
HUN – DVSC Schaeffler
NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite
NOR – Sola HK
ROU – CS Rapid Bucuresti
Requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League without a place in the CL:
CRO – RK Lokomotiva Zagreb
POL - MKS Zaglebie Lubin
SWE - IK Sävehof
TUR – Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK*
* Kastamonu still to play the deciding match of the Turkish championship with Konyaalti on Saturday which will determine whether Kastamonu's request will be as national champions or as a second ranked team