20240613

21 teams registered for Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
13 June 2024, 11:00

In the wake of Barça's record fifth win at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne on Sunday 9 June, the EHF has announced that 21 clubs have registered to participate in the 2024/25 season of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

A total of nine clubs, including Barça and 2024 runners-up Aalborg Håndbold, have registered to take part in Europe's premier competition next year. A further 12 teams have requested an upgrade.

All national federations except for the top-ranked one in the EHF European League Seeding List 2024/25,  which receives one addtional place, – on the men's side, this is Germany – can apply for an upgrade for a maximum of one team. The eligibility for the 2024/25 EHF club competitions must be given.

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League playing system is unchanged for 2024/25, with the group phase consisting of two groups of eight teams. 

Upgrade requests will be evaluated by the evaluation group on Wednesday 19 June, then the final line-up for the new season will be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee in its meeting in Oslo on Friday 21 June.

The draw for the group phase is scheduled for Thursday 27 June in Vienna.

Registered teams Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League:

  • DEN – Aalborg Håndbold
  • ESP – Barça 
  • FRA – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
  • GER – SC Magdeburg
  • GER – Füchse Berlin
  • HUN – Veszprém HC
  • NOR – Kolstad Håndball
  • POL – Orlen Wisla Plock
  • POR – Sporting CP

Teams requesting an upgrade:

  • CRO – HC Zagreb
  • DEN – Fredericia Håndboldklub
  • ESP – Bidasoa Irun
  • FRA – HBC Nantes
  • HUN – OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
  • MKD – HC Eurofarm Pelister
  • NOR – Elverum Håndball
  • POL – Industria Kielce
  • POR – FC Porto
  • ROU – Dinamo Bucuresti
  • SUI – Kadetten Schaffhausen
  • SVK – Tatran Presov

Photo © Eva Manhart / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240612 CLM F4 Success EM
Previous Article TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 reaches new heights

Latest news

More News