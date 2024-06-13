21 teams registered for Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25

A total of nine clubs, including Barça and 2024 runners-up Aalborg Håndbold, have registered to take part in Europe's premier competition next year. A further 12 teams have requested an upgrade.

All national federations except for the top-ranked one in the EHF European League Seeding List 2024/25, which receives one addtional place, – on the men's side, this is Germany – can apply for an upgrade for a maximum of one team. The eligibility for the 2024/25 EHF club competitions must be given.

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League playing system is unchanged for 2024/25, with the group phase consisting of two groups of eight teams.

Upgrade requests will be evaluated by the evaluation group on Wednesday 19 June, then the final line-up for the new season will be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee in its meeting in Oslo on Friday 21 June.

The draw for the group phase is scheduled for Thursday 27 June in Vienna.

Registered teams Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League:

DEN – Aalborg Håndbold

ESP – Barça

FRA – Paris Saint-Germain Handball

GER – SC Magdeburg

GER – Füchse Berlin

HUN – Veszprém HC

NOR – Kolstad Håndball

POL – Orlen Wisla Plock

POR – Sporting CP

Teams requesting an upgrade:

CRO – HC Zagreb

DEN – Fredericia Håndboldklub

ESP – Bidasoa Irun

FRA – HBC Nantes

HUN – OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

MKD – HC Eurofarm Pelister

NOR – Elverum Håndball

POL – Industria Kielce

POR – FC Porto

ROU – Dinamo Bucuresti

SUI – Kadetten Schaffhausen

SVK – Tatran Presov

Photo © Eva Manhart / kolektiff