As the country protection rule was applied for the first time in the EHF European Cup Women, the 44 teams had been divided over two pools with two pots each to avoid the possibility of national derbies.

The first leg of the 22 pairings will be played in the weekend of 3/4 October; the return leg a week later, on 10/11 October 2026.

The 22 teams advancing from this round will be joined by the remaining 10 teams that enter the competition in round 3 in November.





EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 round 2 draw

Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan (ISR) vs ADAA São Pedro do Sul (POR)

HB Sint Truiden (BEL) vs Athinaikos HC (GRE)

HB Dudelange (LUX) vs H71 (FAR)

Odunpazari SK (TUR) vs LK Zug Handball (SUI)

ZORK Bor (SRB) vs ZRK Krivaja (BIH)

Holon HC (ISR) vs HC Byala (BUL)

Mavrommatis (CYP) vs CASCADA - HC Garliava SC (LTU)

APOEL KN. Ag. Trimithias (CYP) vs Kur (AZE)

KHF Samadrexha (KOS) vs Neistin (FAR)

Zwartwoud Kwiek (NED) vs OŽRK Krajina Cazin (BIH)

Jomi PDO Salerno (ITA) vs HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)

VIF (FAR) vs KHF Ferizaj (KOS)

HC Galychanka (UKR) vs Zalgiris Kaunas (LTU)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) vs Yellow Winterthur (SUI)

Clube Jovem Almeida Garrett (POR) vs Youth Union of Athienou (CYP)

Anagennisi Artas (GRE) vs RSK Egle Vilnius (LTU)

RK Ruma (SRB) vs ZRK Velenje (SLO)

SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA) vs WHC Vardar (MKD)

Bnot-Herzliya H.C (ISR) vs KHF Shqiponja (KOS)

HB Red Boys Differdange (LUX) vs Levalea 2010 (MNE)

RK Hadzici (BIH) vs KHF Istogu (KOS)

HK Slovan Duslo Sala (SVK) vs Drive in Units Quintus (NED)

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