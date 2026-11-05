24 clubs target EHF European League Women group phase seats

24 clubs target EHF European League Women group phase seats

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
05 November 2026, 13:00

The EHF European League Women 2026/27 qualification round 3 begins with 10 first-leg matches being played across the continent over the weekend, and a Spanish derby is on the agenda as part of the highlight matches.

Rocasa Gran Canaria welcome Super Amara Bera Bera in the clash between the reigning Spanish champions and the runners-up, respectively, while Molde Elite and H.C. Dunarea Braila clash in Norway, and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames host IK Sävehof among other interesting matches.

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, FIRST LEG

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

Molde Elite (NOR) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)

Saturday 7 November, 18:00 CET

  • the Norwegian club featured in the EHF European League in five of the past six seasons, but managed to secure a place in the group phase just once, back in 2022/23

  • Raymond Hamar's squad came off victorious from the tie (56:45) against A.C. PAOK in qualification round 2, with Johanne Halseth Nypan scoring 11 goals over both legs

  • Molde and Dunarea's rosters are made up mostly of domestic players, with the former featuring just a couple of international players in comparison to the latter's five

  • this duel marks the first meeting between the clubs

  • Dunarea Braila celebrated a victory in four of the five matches played on the road in Romania's top tier this season

  • the Romanian club reached the EHF Finals back in 2023/24, finishing in fourth place, and then played the quarter-finals in the following season

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Molde PAOK Jon Forberg 37

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)

Saturday 7 November, 19:30 CET

  • Gran Canaria are the reigning Spanish champions after edging out none other than Bera Bera in the final last season

  • Ricardo Aguilera Martin’s squad secured a close victory (58:56) in the double-header against LC Brühl Handball in qualification round 2 on home court, with Eider Poles scoring 18 goals in total

  • the rivals have already clashed twice this campaign, with Rocasa Gran Canaria celebrating a win (25:23) and lifting the Super Cup trophy, while Bera Bera triumphed (26:24) in Spain’s league last month

  • both Gran Canaria and Bera Bera boast young and talented squads, with only a couple of players over the age of 30 in each roster

  • Super Amara Bera Bera featured in the EHF European League in each of the past six seasons, but only reached the group stage once, back in 2024/25

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IN OTHER MATCHES

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL)

Saturday 7 November, 14:00 CET

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP)

Saturday 7 November, 16:30 CET

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Boden Handboll IF (SWE)

Saturday 7 November, 17:00 CET

St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut (FRA) vs Larvik (NOR)

Saturday 7 November, 19:30 CET

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR)

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Sunday 8 November, 18:00 CET

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs CSM Corona Brasov (ROU)

Sunday 8 November, 18:00 CET

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20261011 Tertnes Skara 3594

Photos © Dan Potor (main), Jon Forberg, Beni Cazorla PH/Rocasa Gran Canaria, John Vint (in order, in-text)

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