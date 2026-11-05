The EHF European League Women 2026/27 qualification round 3 begins with 10 first-leg matches being played across the continent over the weekend, and a Spanish derby is on the agenda as part of the highlight matches.

Rocasa Gran Canaria welcome Super Amara Bera Bera in the clash between the reigning Spanish champions and the runners-up, respectively, while Molde Elite and H.C. Dunarea Braila clash in Norway, and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames host IK Sävehof among other interesting matches.