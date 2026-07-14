Based on the latest EHF Club Ranking, the 32 teams in round 2 had been seeded into two pots of 16 prior to the draw. No country protection rule applied, and one national derby is set to be played as the Polish sides of KRASON MKS Piotrcovia P.T. and PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin were drawn against each other.

Former three-time EHF Champions League winners Viborg HK, who finished third in the EHF European League last season and were runners up in 2021/22, meet AEK. Other former top-flight champions Hypo Niederösterreich and Larvik were drawn against IK Sävehof and OGC Nice Cote d Azur Handball, respectively.

Last season's EHF European Cup winners Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes take on Boden Handboll IF for a place in the next round.

Round 2 will be played in the weekends of 3/4 October (first leg) and 10/11 October (return leg), respectively.

The 16 aggregate winners will be joined for round 3 in November by eight teams that skipped round 2. The 12 winners of round 3 ultimately qualify for the 16-team group phase in January 2027, for which four clubs — including title holders JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball — have been seeded directly.





EHF European League Women 2026/27 qualification round 2

KRASON MKS Piotrcovia P.T. (POL) vs PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL)

GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)

Viborg HK (DEN) vs AEK (GRE)

ZRK Bjelovar (CRO) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)

St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut (FRA) vs Vác (HUN)

Molde Elite (NOR) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Skara HF (SWE) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR)

CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) vs Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR)

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs TUSSIES Metzingen (GER)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs ZRK Zrinski Cakovec (CRO)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs LC Brühl Handball (SUI)

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC AD Skopje (MKD) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

OGC Nice Cote d Azur Handball (FRA) vs Larvik (NOR)

Boden Handboll IF (SWE) vs Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

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