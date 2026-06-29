Both competitions start on Wednesday, with the preliminary round consisting of four groups. The top three teams from each group advance to the main round on Friday and Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals later Saturday, and the semi-finals and medal matches on Sunday.
During the five-day event, all matches on all four courts will be shown live on EHFTV; a tournament pass for €4,99 gives viewers access to all the livestreams.
- the 2025 champions Germany start their title defence in group D, where last year’s bronze medallists Czechia are the first opponents, followed by Serbia and Sweden
- Germany beat Czechia 2:0 in the semi-finals in Alanya a year ago
- runners-up in each of the last three editions, Spain are up against France in group A, which also includes Ukraine and Türkiye
- Hungary hope to return to the throne, a year after the 2023 champions were beaten in the semi-finals and finished fourth
- in group B, Hungary face Italy, Switzerland and Norway
- Croatia have not returned to the podium in the three events since winning their maiden title at M17 level in 2019
- the hosts meet Bulgaria, Romania and Poland in group C