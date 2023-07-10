34 teams to enter EHF European League Women 2023/24

Nykobing Handbold, last season's EHF European League finalists, are back in the mix and have been seeded directly to the group phase. There they are joined by German side Thüringer HC, also EHF Finals participants in 2022/23, as well as by CS Gloria 2018 BN from Romania and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC from Hungary.

The group phase will consist of 16 teams eventually. The first round is scheduled for 6-7 January 2024.

18 teams start their journey in qualification round 3; among them BV Borussia Dortmund from Germany who finished third at the EHF Finals 2023 and Neptunes Nantes from France who the EHF Finals Women in 2021.

The qualification round 3 matches will be played from 11-12 November 2023 (first leg) and 18-19 November 2023.

12 teams are throwing off the competition with the qualification round 2 matches on 23-24 September (first leg) and 30 September - 1 October. There are no matches in qualification round 1, hence qualification round 2 will be the first playing round of the new season.

The draw for these matches takes place on 18 July 2023 at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the EHF’s Home of Handball Youtube channel.