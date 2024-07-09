35 teams in search of 2024/25 EHF European League Women crown

35 teams are in the hunt to win the 2024/25 edition of the EHF European League Women, with 18 teams starting the competition in qualification round 2, which begins with the first leg on 5-6 October before the second leg on 12-13 October.

These teams will be drawn into nine pairings when the draw for round 2 takes place on 16 July in Vienna at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the EHF's Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The nine winning teams will progress to qualification round 3, where they will be joined by 15 teams automatically seeded to that round. The 12 successful teams in round 3 will reach the group phase, where the four top-seeded teams already lie in wait.

The entire seeding, including the overview of the playing system and the draw dates, can be downloaded below.