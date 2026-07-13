For the first time, the country protection rule applies to a draw in the EHF European Cup Women, meaning that no teams from the same national federation can be drawn against each other in round 2.

To make sure that national derbies are avoided, the 44 teams have been evenly divided over two pools with two pots each based on the seeding list for the EHF European Cup Women which was released last week.

In pool A, each of the 11 teams in pot 1 will be drawn against a team from pot 2; the same applies to the teams in pots 1 and 2 of pool B.

The pools and pots are as follows:





Pool A — Pot 1

AZE - Kur

BEL - HB Sint Truiden

BUL - HC Byala

ITA - Jomi PDO Salerno

KOS - KHF Samadrexha

LTU - CASCADA - HC Garliava SC

LUX - HB Dudelange

NED - Zwartwoud Kwiek

POR - ADAA São Pedro do Sul

SRB - ZORK Bor

TUR - Odunpazari SK

Pool A — Pot 2

BIH - OŽRK Krajina Cazin

BIH - ZRK Krivaja

CYP - APOEL KN. Ag. Trimithias

CYP - Mavrommatis

FAR - H71

FAR - Neistin

GRE - Athinaikos HC

ISR - Holon HC

ISR - Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan

SUI - LK Zug Handball

SVK - HC DAC Dunajská Streda





Pool B — Pot 1

BIH - RK Hadzici

CYP - Youth Union of Athienou

FAR - VIF

GRE - Anagennisi Artas

ISR - Bnot-Herzliya H.C

MKD - WHC Vardar

MNE - Levalea 2010

SLO - ZRK Velenje

SUI - Yellow Winterthur

SVK - HK Slovan Duslo Sala

UKR - HC Galychanka

Pool B — Pot 2

ITA - SSV Brixen Südtirol

KOS - KHF Ferizaj

KOS - KHF Istogu

KOS - KHF Shqiponja

LTU - RSK Egle Vilnius

LTU - Zalgiris Kaunas

LUX - HB Red Boys Differdange

NED - Drive in Units Quintus

NED - JuRo Unirek VZV

POR - Clube Jovem Almeida Garrett

SRB - RK Ruma





Round 2 begins with the first leg in the weekend of 3/4 October, and will be concluded with the return leg a week later, on 10/11 October 2026.

The 22 teams that win their round 2 tie on aggregate qualify for round 3 in November, when the other 10 participants that have sat out round 2 will start their European journey.





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