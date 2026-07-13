For the first time, the country protection rule applies to a draw in the EHF European Cup Women, meaning that no teams from the same national federation can be drawn against each other in round 2.
To make sure that national derbies are avoided, the 44 teams have been evenly divided over two pools with two pots each based on the seeding list for the EHF European Cup Women which was released last week.
In pool A, each of the 11 teams in pot 1 will be drawn against a team from pot 2; the same applies to the teams in pots 1 and 2 of pool B.
The pools and pots are as follows:
Pool A — Pot 1
AZE - Kur
BEL - HB Sint Truiden
BUL - HC Byala
ITA - Jomi PDO Salerno
KOS - KHF Samadrexha
LTU - CASCADA - HC Garliava SC
LUX - HB Dudelange
NED - Zwartwoud Kwiek
POR - ADAA São Pedro do Sul
SRB - ZORK Bor
TUR - Odunpazari SK
Pool A — Pot 2
BIH - OŽRK Krajina Cazin
BIH - ZRK Krivaja
CYP - APOEL KN. Ag. Trimithias
CYP - Mavrommatis
FAR - H71
FAR - Neistin
GRE - Athinaikos HC
ISR - Holon HC
ISR - Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan
SUI - LK Zug Handball
SVK - HC DAC Dunajská Streda
Pool B — Pot 1
BIH - RK Hadzici
CYP - Youth Union of Athienou
FAR - VIF
GRE - Anagennisi Artas
ISR - Bnot-Herzliya H.C
MKD - WHC Vardar
MNE - Levalea 2010
SLO - ZRK Velenje
SUI - Yellow Winterthur
SVK - HK Slovan Duslo Sala
UKR - HC Galychanka
Pool B — Pot 2
ITA - SSV Brixen Südtirol
KOS - KHF Ferizaj
KOS - KHF Istogu
KOS - KHF Shqiponja
LTU - RSK Egle Vilnius
LTU - Zalgiris Kaunas
LUX - HB Red Boys Differdange
NED - Drive in Units Quintus
NED - JuRo Unirek VZV
POR - Clube Jovem Almeida Garrett
SRB - RK Ruma
Round 2 begins with the first leg in the weekend of 3/4 October, and will be concluded with the return leg a week later, on 10/11 October 2026.
The 22 teams that win their round 2 tie on aggregate qualify for round 3 in November, when the other 10 participants that have sat out round 2 will start their European journey.
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