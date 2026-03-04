5 points on the EHF EURO Cup clash Hungary versus Denmark

04 March 2026, 12:00

As the race for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 resumes with the qualifiers this week, the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 is also back, with Hungary versus Denmark in the spotlight as the Highlight Match on Thursday. 

The two medallists from the 2024 edition will meet in Tatabanya at 18:00 CET on 5 March, with both bringing unbeaten records into the encounter after winning against the other group opponents, Czechia and Türkiye, in the first two rounds.

1. Clash of historic Women’s EHF EURO powerhouses

Since the first edition of the Women’s EHF EURO in 1994, only five nations have won the title — and Hungary and Denmark are two of them.

Denmark are the only team other than Norway to have raised the trophy more than once, with three titles won, in 1994, 1996 and 2002. Hungary clinched their sole trophy in 2000.

Overall, Denmark have taken seven medals at the Women’s EHF EURO, while Hungary have clinched five. But while four of Hungary’s were bronze, all seven of Denmark’s were gold or silver. Nevertheless, both rank at the top of the all-time medal table in the competition. 

2. Recent end to long EHF EURO medal waits

After enjoying a strong presence at the Women’s EHF EURO early in the event’s history, Denmark and Hungary both fell from the top rankings for some time — before returning at recent editions.

In 2024, Hungary ended a 12-year wait for a medal, beating France 25:24 to clinch bronze in Vienna. With such a gap since the previous medal, and no recent silverware in any other major championship, it was the first for every player in the team.

Denmark had the chance for a medal three times after taking silver in 2004 — when Hungary were the bronze medallists. But Denmark placed fourth after reaching the semi-finals in 2010, 2016 and 2020, before finally ending the drought when they returned to the final in 2022. Denmark were also finallists in 2024, but are still waiting to celebrate the trophy again, having finished as runners-up at both previous editions.  

3. Denmark with five medals in five years

For Hungary, the semi-final participation at the EHF EURO 2024 was the first in any championship since the 2012 edition of the continental event. For Denmark, it was the sixth semi-final since 2020, marking a very impressive period for the side — and proving they are indisputably back to being a powerhouse in the women’s game.

The only semi-final Denmark did not play over a span of five years, from the home EHF EURO in 2020 up to the 2025 World Championship, was the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, for which they did not qualify. In each of the six tournaments they played in that five-year period, Denmark fought for the medals — and took five.

At the 2025 World Championship however, both teams were knocked out in the quarter-finals — Denmark by eventual bronze medallists France; Hungary by fourth-place finishers and co-hosts the Netherlands. Hungary and Denmark met in the main round, delivering a thrilling match that saw a one-goal win for Denmark. 

4. EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team members on show

Five out of 10 members of the EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team will feature in the Highlight Match of the round: From Denmark, goalkeeper Anna Kristensen and left wing Emma Friis; from Hungary, right back Katrin Klujber, right wing Viktória Gyori-Lukács and best young player Petra Simon.

Kristensen and Klujber earnt two awards apiece at the last EURO, with Kristensen also named MVP of the event and Klujber the top scorer.

While no Hungary or Denmark players were part of the 2025 World Championship All-star Team, two featured in the best seven of the 2024 Olympic Games: Friis and Klujber. 

5. Simon and Scaglione — 21-year-old talents on the rise

The history, both long-term and short, for Hungary and Denmark is notable, with both national teams having been steady presences at the top of the women’s game for decades. But what about the future?

The EHF EURO Cup 2026 is offering the chance for rising stars to shine, with 21-year-olds Julie Scaglione and Simon emerging as leading scorers for their sides in the opening two rounds.

Being the same age, the two have come to prominence almost simultaneously. On a Younger Age Category level, they were named in two of the same All-star Teams — at the 2022 Youth World Championship and the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023. Scaglione was also All-star left back at the Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2021, while Simon has recently scooped a much bigger award, being named 2025 IHF Young World Player of the Year. 

Photos © kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar/Eva Manhart/Anze Malovrh; Danish Handball Association

