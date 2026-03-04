5 points on the EHF EURO Cup clash Hungary versus Denmark

3. Denmark with five medals in five years
For Hungary, the semi-final participation at the EHF EURO 2024 was the first in any championship since the 2012 edition of the continental event. For Denmark, it was the sixth semi-final since 2020, marking a very impressive period for the side — and proving they are indisputably back to being a powerhouse in the women’s game.
The only semi-final Denmark did not play over a span of five years, from the home EHF EURO in 2020 up to the 2025 World Championship, was the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, for which they did not qualify. In each of the six tournaments they played in that five-year period, Denmark fought for the medals — and took five.
At the 2025 World Championship however, both teams were knocked out in the quarter-finals — Denmark by eventual bronze medallists France; Hungary by fourth-place finishers and co-hosts the Netherlands. Hungary and Denmark met in the main round, delivering a thrilling match that saw a one-goal win for Denmark.