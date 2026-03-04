5 points on the EHF EURO Cup clash Hungary versus Denmark

1. Clash of historic Women’s EHF EURO powerhouses

Since the first edition of the Women’s EHF EURO in 1994, only five nations have won the title — and Hungary and Denmark are two of them.

Denmark are the only team other than Norway to have raised the trophy more than once, with three titles won, in 1994, 1996 and 2002. Hungary clinched their sole trophy in 2000.

Overall, Denmark have taken seven medals at the Women’s EHF EURO, while Hungary have clinched five. But while four of Hungary’s were bronze, all seven of Denmark’s were gold or silver. Nevertheless, both rank at the top of the all-time medal table in the competition.