2. The origin story: Born in Flensburg to a handball player father

The are few places that could be more associated with handball than Knorr’s birthplace, Flensburg. Many handball clubs are an important part of their city, but few see the sport as such an iconic part of the place, such a prominent part of the city’s culture, as Flensburg does.

It was 26 years ago that Knorr came into the world in Flensburg, where his father Thomas was playing at that time. Thomas Knorr has previously played for another German team that helps put its city truly on the map: THW Kiel. His career also included the likes of Hamburg and Magdeburg, not to mention the Germany national team.

Playing for Germany, Thomas Knorr was the top scorer of the EHF EURO 1996.

The sport is truly in Juri Knorr’s veins in every way.