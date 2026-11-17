5. A key in Germany’s generational shift and recent success
Germany have been on a steady path (back) upwards since Knorr joined the team. A part of a strong new generation, Knorr has seen significant success with the national side — particularly since a big change in the squad ahead of the EHF EURO 2024, when several hungry 2023 Junior world title winners played their first major event.
Knorr is a little older than the likes of Renars Uscins, Nils Lichtlein, Tim Freihofer and David Späth, debuting before all of them, in November 2020. But he is undoubtedly part of the generation shift that has seen big results in recent years.
Two World Championships in a row, in 2023 and 2025, Germany played for fifth place. Two EHF EUROs in a row, they reached the semi-finals — in 2026 making it to the trophy match, after taking fourth in 2024 on home ground. Some months after the home EHF EURO, Germany secured the silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games.