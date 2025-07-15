50 teams drawn in round 2 of EHF European Cup Women

The 2025/26 EHF European Cup Women competition begins with round 2, featuring 50 teams who were drawn into 25 two-legged ties in today's draw.

The first legs of the round 2 matches will take place over 27/28 September, with the second legs the following weekend, 4/5 October 2025. The 25 winners will join seven teams who have pre-qualified for round 3, which will be drawn after the conclusion of round 2.

Country protection rules did not apply, with the exception that teams from Serbia cannot be drawn against teams from Kosovo. However, no national derbies were drawn.

2023/24 champions Atticgo BM Elche from Spain are hoping to regain the trophy this season, and they begin their campaign against HC DAC Dunajská Streda from Slovakia. Another former champion, Costa del Sol Malaga, also of Spain who took the 2020/21 title, begin with a trip to Luxembourg to face HB Dudelange.

Here is the draw in full, the teams drawn first have the home right in the first leg:

EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 round 2

Handball Erice (ITA) vs ŽRK Železničar Inđija (SRB)

AEP Panorama (GRE) vs KHF Istogu (KOS)

ŽRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina (SLO) vs WHC Cair Skopje (MKD)

HB Dudelange (LUX) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

H71 (FAR) vs Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)

HB Käerjeng (LUX) vs Anagennisi Artas (GRE)

Atticgo BM Elche (ESP) vs HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)

H.V. Quintus (NED) vs Cyview Developer Latsia (CYP)

Westfriesland SEW (NED) vs ABC De Braga (POR)

WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (MKD) vs Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX)

ZRK Split 2010 (CRO) vs OŽRK Krajina Cazin (BIH)

KHF Ferizaj (KOS) vs Jomi Salerno (ITA)

Academia de Andebol de São Pedro do Sul (POR) vs Kur (AZE)

Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP) vs HC Galychanka (UKR)

Energa Start Elblag (POL) vs Trabzon Ortahisar BSK (TUR)

ŽRD Litija (SLO) vs HC Byala (BUL)

ZRK Krivaja (BIH) vs HK Slovan Duslo Šala (SVK)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) vs Üsküdar BSK (TUR)

Azeryol HC (AZE) vs Union Korneuburg (AUT)

Cascada HC Garliava SM (LTU) vs WHC Kumanovo (MKD)

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Selfoss (ISL)

Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan (ISR) vs ŽORK Bor (SRB)

Yellow Winterthur (SUI) vs KHF Shqiponja (KOS)

A.C. PAOK (GRE) vs KHF Samadrexha (KOS)

MADx WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT) vs Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)

