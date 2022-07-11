59 teams registered for the European Cup Women 2022/23

No less than 59 teams, two more compared to the previous season, have registered for the upcoming EHF European Cup Women, the European Handball Federation’s third-tier club handball competition.

54 of them will start their campaign in round 2 which is scheduled for 8/9 (first leg) and 15/16 October 2022.

Based on the seeding list released by the EHF on Monday, five clubs have the advantage of entering the EHF European Cup Women only in round 3, played at the beginning of December.

As both last season's winners Rocasa Gran Canaria and the runners-up Costa del Sol Malaga from Spain registered for the EHF European League in the new season, the highest-ranked team of the 2021/22 edition are Galychanka Lviv from Ukraine, who were eliminated in the semi-finals by the eventual trophy holders from the Canary Islands.

The four additional teams already seeded to round 3 are: CB Atletico Guardes (ESP), ZORK Jagodina (SRB), Izmir BSB SK (TUR) and Hazena Kynzvart (CZE).

The draw for the round 2 matches will take place on 19 July at 11:00 CEST at the EHF in Vienna. A live stream will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

The Last 16 will be played right at the start of the new year in January 2023, followed by the quarter-finals in February and the semi-finals in March. The two-legged final is scheduled for 29/30 April and 6/7 May 2023.

Download the EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 seeding list.