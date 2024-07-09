EHF Flags
EHF European Cup

64 teams register for EHF European Cup Women 2024/25

NEWS: The 2024/25 edition of the competition is set for 5 and 6 October when the first leg of round 2 matches take place
EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
09 July 2024, 11:00

The EHF European Cup Women will start its 2024/25 edition with 64 teams in the competition. All 64 teams registered are seeded in round 2, scheduled for 5/6 (first leg) and 12/13 (second leg) October 2024. 

These 64 teams will be drawn into 32 pairings when the draw for round 2 takes place on 16 July in Vienna at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the EHF's Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The entire seeding, including the overview of the playing system and the draw dates, can be downloaded below.

EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 playing system

EHFEC Women System 2024 25 96.0 kB
FINAL POR X ESP PSR37610
Previous Article Europe’s brightest talents take the stage in Slovenia
Elfinalsw24 CS Gloria 2018 BN Training MAL6135 AM
Next Article 35 teams in search of 2024/25 EHF European League Women crown

Latest news

More News