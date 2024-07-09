64 teams register for EHF European Cup Women 2024/25

The EHF European Cup Women will start its 2024/25 edition with 64 teams in the competition. All 64 teams registered are seeded in round 2, scheduled for 5/6 (first leg) and 12/13 (second leg) October 2024.

These 64 teams will be drawn into 32 pairings when the draw for round 2 takes place on 16 July in Vienna at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the EHF's Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The entire seeding, including the overview of the playing system and the draw dates, can be downloaded below.