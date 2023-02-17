80 years of the Slovak Handball Association

"Eighty years in a human life is a long time. I believe that for the Slovak Handball Association it was just a small moment that will continue for a very long time," said the current president of the SZH, Jaroslav Holeša, in his opening speech after welcoming special guests to the Exhibition Hall of Professor Vladimír Černušák of the Slovak Olympic and Sports Museum in the Bratislava House of Sports.

After that, a cross-section of the history of handball was offered to those present at the ceremony, which featured unique photos from the distant and recent past (600 photos in digitized form were provided by the Slovak Olympic and Sports Museum), a member of the Slovak Handball Hall of Fame, Miroslav Jursík, who discussed the greatest Czechoslovak achievements of the past in which Slovaks also participated. These include gold medals from 1957 at the first women's World Championship in Yugoslavia, 1967 at the men's World Championship in Sweden, and the silver medal from the 1972 Munich Olympics as part of the men's national team.

On the occasion of the jubilee, the Bratislava House of Sport gathered many personalities from the sporting world and other important guests, not only from handball. All living members of the Slovak Handball Hall of Fame were invited, as was the president of the European Handball Federation (EHF) Michael Wiederer.

The presidents of other national federations, Francisco Vidal Blázquez García from Spain and Ondřej Zdráhala from the Czech Republic, honoured the memorial ceremony with their participation, as did executive member of the International Handball Federation (IHF), Anna Rappová. The president of the Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee (SOŠV) Anton Siekel, the newly appointed new secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport of the Slovak Republic, Richard Nemec, and the general director of the sports section of the Slovak Ministry of Education and Sports, Peter Dedík, were also present.

"It is an honour to congratulate you on behalf of the IHF and the entire handball family. Slovakia has been a member of the IHF since 1993, but this nation left its mark on international handball even earlier. When we see the determination of the Slovak Federation, we are sure that handball will continue to grow step by step," said IHF representative Anna Rappová from Sweden, who also recalled her performances against our representatives.

The EHF president also returned to the past. "In 1990, I was a guest at the Men's WC in Bratislava, and in 1992-1993 I was present at the division of the federation and the integration of Slovakia and the Czech Republic into the EHF structures. Many joint activities took place in response. In cooperation with the EHF, the SZH organised not only youth events, but last but not least, the European Men's Championship 2022. Your people have also done a great deal of work in relation to managing the championship during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this complication, they organized the EHF EURO excellently in the difficult covid era. We are glad that we can also cooperate in the field of referees, delegates and representatives ," said Wiederer.

The president of SOŠV A. Siekel did not miss the opportunity to personally congratulate him on his "home" ground: "In the future, I wish Slovak handball even more success than so far. Even if it is difficult. However, Slovak athletes have always been able to fight for results, on us officials it remains to take care of the creation of the conditions. I wish SZH that the results achieved will be a pleasure and a reward for the work done."

After Siekel, the state secretary of the Ministry of Education, Richard Nemec, spoke: "I have my fingers crossed for the handball players. I will try to put my hand to the work with small things, because I know that great successes will then be born from them."

The president of the Czech Handball Association was among the congratulators. "The greatest successes of Czech and Slovak handball were during the time of the common state. After the division, one or the other national team always lacked someone who could complement it with their great quality, as it used to be in the past. I want to wish you to continue to develop and build on handball on successes from the past, or to teach others again in the future, as was the case decades ago. I believe that we will continue the cooperation that has been working here for a long time," said the head of ČSH Ondřej Zdráhala, whose words were followed up by the RFEBM president Francisco Vidal Blázquez García: "I thank the SZH for the cooperation, which is evident between our two federations at the level of coaches and referees. I would like to emphasize that we want to continue cooperation at a high level."

In the recent past, it was not customary to highlight such milestones in the history of Slovak handball, but now the current representatives of SZH have decided to make it visible on the occasion of the 80th anniversary. "Eighty years is a really nice number. We wanted to commemorate the significant events of the past period since the creation of handball. We did not want to connect this jubilee with another event, so we decided on this form of commemoration of the anniversary of the establishment of SZH. Our intention was to present this anniversary in a unique way, " noted SZH general secretary Ivan Sabovik.

Over the past 80 years, SZH has been headed by nine presidents, respectively. In chronological order: Emil Otřísal, Ladislav Gross, Ľubomír Zeman, Imrich Farkaš, Jozef Zápražný, again Ladislav Gross, Jozef Korec, Peter Murín, Pavol Derfényi and Jaroslav Holeša. Two of them (Zápražný and Holeša) personally participated in Thursday's ceremony.

PHOTO: Ján Súkup / SZH