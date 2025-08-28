A Dutch festival for Abbingh’s Champions League debut with Dortmund

In 2019, the left and centre back secured the biggest trophy in the history of Dutch handball, converting the all-decisive post-buzzer penalty in the World Championship final to beat Spain 30:29.

“Often, people ask me about this penalty, and of course I remember everything — the joy, but also the sadness, as we knew that we might never win a trophy like this in our whole life.”

Abbingh and the Netherlands won five medals in five consecutive years, at World and European Championships from 2015 to 2019. In 2015, when Abbingh & Co. won the national side’s first medal — silver at the World Championship in Denmark — Henk Groener was their coach. Groener is one of the reasons Abbingh now plays for Dortmund, as he has been Borussia’s coach since 2022.

The second reason was her famous sister-in-law: Tess Lieder (nee Wester) — the former Netherlands national team goalkeeper, who just finished her career at the end of the 2024/25 season.

“When Vipers seemed to be bankrupt for the first time in October 2024, I was already in touch with Dortmund, and I really had the dream to, once in my life, play again for the same club as Tess. Then, in January, when the Vipers story was over, I contacted Dortmund again and we managed to find a deal, for which I am more than happy,” says Abbingh.