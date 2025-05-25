A golden ball at the age of 21
EHF European League

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
25 May 2025

He is not only the youngest ever EHF European League Men top scorer, but also the first Spaniard to receive the golden ball: MT Melsungen left back Ian Barrufet was extremely happy when the award was handed over after the 3/4 placement match, despite the defeat against THW Kiel.

“This trophy means a lot for me. Of course, I would not score without the help from my teammates — and they really helped me a lot in the whole season.”

Six days after his 21st birthday, Barrufet netted twice in the placement match after two goals in the semi-final against SG Flensburg-Handewitt the day before, bringing his total tally to 81 goals since the start of the group matches. In the end, he was two strikes ahead of Norwegian Tobias Grøndahl (GOG) and Ukrainian Ihor Turchenko (Limoges), both on 79 goals across the season.

Unfortunately for Barrufet, he was injured right before the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 and could play much less than all at Melsungen had hoped for.

 

 

The son of six-time EHF Champions League winner and goalkeeper legend David Barrufet played this 2024/25 season at MT Melsungen on loan from Barça, and will return to Barcelona this summer. David Barrufet was in the Barclays arena this weekend, and was an extremely proud father.

“When the son is happy, the father is happy. Ian really made a great step forward in his development. We could not expect that he makes such a huge jump ahead, it is brilliant.

“He loves handball, and he found a second family in Melsungen, where he played a lot. Now the next step is Barcelona, and I am sure he will improve there. But this one year at Melsungen was really great for him,” said David Barrufet, who played all his life for Barça.

ELM25 Third Place Match THW Kiel Vs MT Melsungen A0A7942 AM

And Ian Barrufet’s teammates are happy to have his this top talent in their squad, who was a gold medallist at the U18 EHF EURO and the U19 World Championship with Spain.

“At the age of 21 years, he is a superstar already in my opinion, he plays an incredible season in Melsungen. I am happy for him, winning this trophy. Handball is team work, but when someone gets an individual trophy, everybody is happy for him,” said Barrufet’s compatriot and MT centre back Eric Balenciaga.

Right after the Maschinensucher EHF Finals the next top match is waiting for Barrufet and his team, facing Füchse Berlin in the German Bundesliga. The two teams top the table, equal on points.

“As we did not win the trophy in Hamburg, we still have another chance to win a title. This would be the greatest possible finish of my time in Melsungen,” Barrufet said.

Barrufet said he was unsure what to expect at the start of his time in Germany, but he added: “This year was so exciting and amazing for me. I was a little bit afraid of leaving my country — another culture, another language, another type of playing handball. But I was so happy how my teammates helped me every day, I enjoy every training and match. They became big friends.”

ELM25 Third Place Match THW Kiel Vs MT Melsungen MAL6340 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 Third Place Match THW Kiel Vs MT Melsungen MAL6382 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Now his way takes Barrufet back to Spain.

“I always said that it is my dream to play for Barça. Playing there is something absolutely amazing for me. But to be honest. I am not thinking about the next season right now, as I am enjoying my time in Melsungen, as I am happy with my time here. And I want to say goodbye with a trophy.”

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EHF Flags
ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8863 AM
