What are the main tasks of the commission?

The Beach Handball Commission’s work is also structured around the Master Plan 2025-2029, which defines the long-term strategic development of the sport. A core responsibility of the commission is to establish activities aligned with these objectives, identifying priority areas, translating them into concrete actions, as well as ensuring proper scheduling, budgeting and follow-up.

To achieve this, the commission cooperates closely with other EHF departments, commissions, selected external experts and national federations for a more transparent and well-rounded development.

The members of the Beach Handball Commission oversee four pillars designed in the existing Master Plan for 2025-2029.

The Coaching Education Structure & Strategic Alignment ensures coherence, progression and alignment of beach handball with the EHF competence framework and the RINCK Convention. It addresses implementation challenges and analyses the technical feasibility of potential advancements.

The Promotion and Development of Beach Handball focuses on three essential areas: Global Engagement and Expansion, Stakeholder and Internal Collaboration, and Events and Promotion. These efforts aim to increase the number of registered athletes, coaches and referees. This area also strengthens the cooperation with internal EHF departments, enhancing media visibility and expanding the number of engaged nations.

Refereeing Development and Structure’s main tasks are centred around formalising and updating the regulations of the Referee Candidate Programme, as well as maintaining technological alignment with indoor handball. This pillar also aims to attract former players and support the introduction of more female referees, while also ensuring operational consistency within the sport.

The Competition Development & Emerging Nations area is responsible for reviewing and reforming the existing competitions system and its regulations to ensure further development and popularisation of beach handball in Europe. It includes expanding participation in a structured and sustainable way, while maintaining the integrity of the current competition system.