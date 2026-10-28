A look at the EHF Sustainability Board — what is it, who is on it, and what are the tasks?

A look at the EHF Sustainability Board — what is it, who is on it, and what are the tasks?

28 October 2026, 13:00

Since its establishment in late 2023, the EHF Sustainability Board has acted as a strategic advisory body to the European Handball Federation, supporting the EHF’s leadership in embedding sustainability into its long-term development. Here is a closer look at the board, its tasks, and the people behind it.

When and why was the board formed?

The EHF Sustainability Board was established in December 2023 after approval of the EHF Sustainability Strategy. Its vision statement is:

“The EHF wants to become one of the most sustainable team sport federations.”

First chaired by Franjo Bobinac (until 2025), the advisory board is responsible for driving initiatives and providing recommendations for EHF's sport-political decision-making and daily operations, while also supporting the implementation of the federation's sustainability strategy, activities, and guidelines. The EHF Sustainability Strategy was developed during the 2022/23 season.

The EHF Sustainability Board meets three to four times a year, usually before an EHF Executive Board (EXEC) session.

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Who are on the board and how are they elected/appointed?

The current EHF Sustainability Board consists of:

  • Randi Gustad (Chair)
  • Ingrid Felipe (Member)
  • Jacqueline Müller (Member)

EHF and EHF Marketing representatives: 

  • Martin Hausleitner (EHF Secretary General)
  • Bernhard Binder (EHF Chief Financial Officer)
  • David Szlezak (EHFM Managing Director)
  • Anna Lamprecht (EHF Women’s Handball & Sustainability Coordinator)

Gustad, Felipe and Müller share expertise for the fields of sustainable governance, ecological sustainability, and social sustainability.

Members of the EHF Sustainability Board are elected during the EHF Congress and confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee.

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What are the main tasks of the board?

The EHF Sustainability Board is responsible for driving initiatives and providing recommendations for EHF's sport-political decision-making and daily operations, while also supporting the implementation of the federation's sustainability strategy, activities, and guidelines.

The EHF Sustainability Strategy was developed during the 2022/23 season and first presented during the EHF Congress 2023. The strategy defined three action fields — EHF’s organisation, EHF’s championships and events, and EHF’s handball ecosystem & partners — as well as six strategic priorities: climate action & energy; waste, consumption, recycling; equality & inclusion; health & education; external governance (corruption, doping safety, incentives); internal governance, reporting & communications.

The board is established as a trusted advisory body within the EHF political framework. Its recommendations have guided EHF actions and partner initiatives, while ensuring sustainability remains visible at the highest strategic level.

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The EHF is committed to keep working on a process to ensure that sustainability is not only a political commitment but also a clearly defined aspect of its operations, events, and communications. The EHF Sustainability Board appreciates the EHF's efforts to implement the sustainability strategy proposed, in close cooperation between the EHF's management, different departments and various decision-making and advisory boards and committees:

  • advisory support for carbon footprint reporting, with the first baseline results expected in 2026 and recommendations on future measures

  • successful delivery of the Wheelchair Handball EURO 2025, marking a milestone for inclusion

  • launch of Her Playground alongside further initiatives to strengthen women’s handball

  • further evaluation of educational programmes

  • active promotion of sustainability through role models and the Respect Your Talent ambassador programme

The EHF Sustainability Board plays a viable role in ensuring that the EHF remains aligned with international standards and positioned as a frontrunner in sustainable team sport governance.

 

Photos © Kolektiff Images/Anze Malovrh

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