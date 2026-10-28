When and why was the board formed?

The EHF Sustainability Board was established in December 2023 after approval of the EHF Sustainability Strategy. Its vision statement is:

“The EHF wants to become one of the most sustainable team sport federations.”

First chaired by Franjo Bobinac (until 2025), the advisory board is responsible for driving initiatives and providing recommendations for EHF's sport-political decision-making and daily operations, while also supporting the implementation of the federation's sustainability strategy, activities, and guidelines. The EHF Sustainability Strategy was developed during the 2022/23 season.

The EHF Sustainability Board meets three to four times a year, usually before an EHF Executive Board (EXEC) session.