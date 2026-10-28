What are the main tasks of the board?
The EHF Sustainability Board is responsible for driving initiatives and providing recommendations for EHF's sport-political decision-making and daily operations, while also supporting the implementation of the federation's sustainability strategy, activities, and guidelines.
The EHF Sustainability Strategy was developed during the 2022/23 season and first presented during the EHF Congress 2023. The strategy defined three action fields — EHF’s organisation, EHF’s championships and events, and EHF’s handball ecosystem & partners — as well as six strategic priorities: climate action & energy; waste, consumption, recycling; equality & inclusion; health & education; external governance (corruption, doping safety, incentives); internal governance, reporting & communications.
The board is established as a trusted advisory body within the EHF political framework. Its recommendations have guided EHF actions and partner initiatives, while ensuring sustainability remains visible at the highest strategic level.