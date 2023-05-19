A mix of sides top the power rankings

Talents: Montpellier, Berlin and Granollers are all famous for their youth programmes and bring on top talents every year - but looking over the current teams, Granollers definitely stand out; with the likes of Jan Gurri and Bruno Massana, one of the “Respect your talents” participants this year, the Spanish side have young top stars in their squad. Besides, 19-year-old Nigerian Faruk Yussuf is already the second best Granollers scorer in this European League season. And one of the biggest talents of the club has already left during this season; Pol Rivera, who joined big neighbours Barça during the winter break. Montpellier are currently reaping what they have sown with players such as Yannis Lenne and Kylian Villeminot, who had imprinted the French YAC teams in the past years and were silver medallists at the 2023 world championship. The Füchse squad includes five players of the German U21 team, which aims to become world champions at home this June/July (Lasse Ludwig, Tim Freihöfer, Max Beneke, Nils Lichtlein and Matthes Langhoff).

Experience: At the age of 41, Hans Lindberg is still running and scoring and scoring and running. The Dane just extended his contact at Füchse Berlin until 2024 - and then will return to Denmark. Before that, he will break a very special record: maybe even before the EHF Finals he will become the All-time top scorer of the German Bundesliga, having 2895 goals on his tally, he is just ten goals below Korean Kyung Shin Yoon (2905). Besides, Lindberg was EHF Cup and Champions League top scorer and is also one of two players who have won the “big 5”: Olympic Games, World Championship, EHF EURO, EHF Champions League and EHF Cup (besides his Danish compatriot Niklas Landin). When he was ruled out with a broken hand from February to April, Berlin signed Austrian Robert Weber (37), who just became the fifth player ever to score more than 2500 Bundesliga goals. In terms of age, Antonia Garcia (39) is just in between the Füchse veterans - and his eight goals in the second leg of the quarter-final at Flensburg provided Granollers with the ticket back to Flensburg.