A precious triumph years in the making in Valur's academy

One can definitely say that Valur's squad is a perfect blend of youth and experience with the likes of the 22-year-old Benedikt Gunnar Óskarsson on one hand and the 39-year-old Björgvin Pall Gustavsson on the other. The veteran was instrumental for Valur on the way to lifting the EHF European Cup Men's trophy and the goalkeeper is still celebrating victories like he is at the start of his career.

"My passion comes from the love of the game. Still at the age of 39 I am loving every training and every game. Handball is such a big part of me and built in my DNA. I also have a huge support from my wife and kids to continue my journey. This is not only about me, I am also playing for my family and handball has given us amazing memories," says Gustavsson.

The experienced shot-stopper, who is still part of Iceland's national team, won the silver medal at the Olympics back in 2008 and then the bronze medal match at the Men's EHF EURO 2010, but winning the EHF European Cup with Valur is something special for him.

"It's up there! It's a very special feeling winning something this big with a club from Iceland. This goes down in the history books of our club Valur and it's also huge for Icelandic sports. Also, to win something this big with your best friends is something unique. Just unreal. To see the team run towards me at the end of the game was like in a movie. Seeing all these emotions from my team members after the game makes all the work and sacrifice worth it," explains Gustavsson.

Head coach Óskarsson emphasises the importance of having experienced players like Björgvin Pall Gustavsson and Alexander Pettersson in the squad, who are helping the younger players and contributing to a winning mentality.

"The team has more experience in Europe now. And with Alexander Peterson and Björgvin Páll, who both have done a lot in handball, the team was better. The club and the people around did a super job over the years, which helped a lot. Gustavsson and Petersson have great experience and respect from other teams and players, they helped us a lot not just in this game but in the entire competition. Other leaders who have played through the years have also helped. Magnússon came into the second half with great goals that were needed and gave us a lot of energy and faith for the other players. His last goal was, of course, very important. Gustavsson and Petersson are great leaders, great characters and winners!", analyses Óskarsson.

Valur's success in the EHF European Cup will definitely be a springboard and further motivation for Icelandic handball and the head coach finishes with the ambition of keeping their best players at the club rather than seeing them leave for Europe's powerhouses like his son, Benedikt Gunnar, who will move to Kolstad Handball in the upcoming summer. "We want to try to win everything but also develop players to go to Europe. It would be great if one day our good club would have an even greater vision for our handball team, be even more professional, to be better in Europe and get our players back home so they can do what they love with the team they grew up in. We have a youth program that has developed a lot of good players who have had good careers in Europe: Ólafur Stefánsson, Dagur Sigurðsson, Sigfús Sigurðsson, Valdimar Grímsson, Geir Sveinsson, Júlíus Jónasson, Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson all played in Valur since they were children until they went to Europe."