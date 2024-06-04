20240603

A precious triumph years in the making in Valur's academy

Valur wrote a new chapter in Iceland's handball history as the Reykjavík-based club became the first-ever Icelandic team to win a European trophy, both in men's and women's competition. And what a dramatic way to do it in front of around 7,500 spectators in the decisive leg of the EHF European Cup Men final against Olympiacos SFP in the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.

But Valur's success didn't come by a chance and head coach Óskar Bjarni Óskarsson gets overwhelmed when asked to explain his feelings.

"I can't explain my emotion when I knew we were champions. I have been with Valur all my life since I started playing at 8 years old, it has always been my club. For 25 years I have been around the men's team (18 as a head coach and seven as an assistant coach). I have also coached many of the players when they were in younger classes and my son (Benedikt Gunnar) is playing with the team. I can't write how I felt."

Valur first came close to winning a European trophy back in 1979/80, but unfortunately they fell short in the EHF Champions League final and Óskarsson and the team were determined to not let the chance slip away this time: "This means a lot for us at Valur, for Icelandic handball and sport in general in Iceland. This was the first gold that an Icelandic club won in handball, football or basketball. So now it opens up for others to follow our path. Only two times a team from Iceland has been in the finals, the last time was in 1980 and that was also Valur. 12 out of 24 players in our squad come from our academy and that means that they have played in Valur from six or eight years old and up to the men's team. Five players who started the game have played in Valur since they were children (four in the attack and then the captain Alexander Örn Júlíusson, whose father Júlíus Jónasson became European Champion 30 years ago). A home team with amazing leaders such as Gústavsson, Petersson, Júlíusson, Stefánsson and Robert Aron Hostert is a great mixture, we are proud of our youth program. Not only in Valur but many teams in Iceland."

One can definitely say that Valur's squad is a perfect blend of youth and experience with the likes of the 22-year-old Benedikt Gunnar Óskarsson on one hand and the 39-year-old Björgvin Pall Gustavsson on the other. The veteran was instrumental for Valur on the way to lifting the EHF European Cup Men's trophy and the goalkeeper is still celebrating victories like he is at the start of his career.

"My passion comes from the love of the game. Still at the age of 39 I am loving every training and every game. Handball is such a big part of me and built in my DNA. I also have a huge support from my wife and kids to continue my journey. This is not only about me, I am also playing for my family and handball has given us amazing memories," says Gustavsson.

The experienced shot-stopper, who is still part of Iceland's national team, won the silver medal at the Olympics back in 2008 and then the bronze medal match at the Men's EHF EURO 2010, but winning the EHF European Cup with Valur is something special for him.

"It's up there! It's a very special feeling winning something this big with a club from Iceland. This goes down in the history books of our club Valur and it's also huge for Icelandic sports. Also, to win something this big with your best friends is something unique. Just unreal. To see the team run towards me at the end of the game was like in a movie. Seeing all these emotions from my team members after the game makes all the work and sacrifice worth it," explains Gustavsson.

Head coach Óskarsson emphasises the importance of having experienced players like Björgvin Pall Gustavsson and Alexander Pettersson in the squad, who are helping the younger players and contributing to a winning mentality.

"The team has more experience in Europe now. And with Alexander Peterson and Björgvin Páll, who both have done a lot in handball, the team was better. The club and the people around did a super job over the years, which helped a lot. Gustavsson and Petersson have great experience and respect from other teams and players, they helped us a lot not just in this game but in the entire competition. Other leaders who have played through the years have also helped. Magnússon came into the second half with great goals that were needed and gave us a lot of energy and faith for the other players. His last goal was, of course, very important. Gustavsson and Petersson are great leaders, great characters and winners!", analyses Óskarsson.

Valur's success in the EHF European Cup will definitely be a springboard and further motivation for Icelandic handball and the head coach finishes with the ambition of keeping their best players at the club rather than seeing them leave for Europe's powerhouses like his son, Benedikt Gunnar, who will move to Kolstad Handball in the upcoming summer. "We want to try to win everything but also develop players to go to Europe. It would be great if one day our good club would have an even greater vision for our handball team, be even more professional, to be better in Europe and get our players back home so they can do what they love with the team they grew up in. We have a youth program that has developed a lot of good players who have had good careers in Europe: Ólafur Stefánsson, Dagur Sigurðsson, Sigfús Sigurðsson, Valdimar Grímsson, Geir Sveinsson, Júlíus Jónasson, Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson all played in Valur since they were children until they went to Europe."

