“To be honest we didn't have a lot of economical resources for the project, so we had to be creative. I think the turn up at our first event, the media attention and the timing with the women's World Championships and our wish to avoid playing in light coloured shorts has proven to be a good combination for really putting this subject on the agenda.”

That first event to which Bevensee refers was an information evening for coaches, held in Esbjerg in early November, with 30 participants eager to progress the conversation and improve their own knowledge. 14 of the participants were men, and coaches of all different ages attended, from early 20s to the most experienced.

“There was a lot of interest in the scientific physiological side of the female cycle and hormone fluctuations that Professor Mette Hansen gave a perspective on, but more so the coaches there were interested in the hard conversations — so how you as a coach can talk to the athletes about their period without crossing neither their nor your own boundaries,” says Bevensee.

“We had a very experienced guy from the swimming federation with us talking about how you can open a space for the hard topics with the young girls and how you can at the same time protect yourself as a coach, especially a male coach. He talked about some great examples of how he had been there for the girls he was coaching in hard times and how the concept he developed has led to a very open and natural culture when it comes to menstruation and talking about the body and how the athletes feel.”