The information evening in Esbjerg was the first of many intended to take place. One of the next confirmed items on the agenda is a webinar about menstruation and wellbeing on 8 December.
“We want to plan another info evening and more lectures in different locations and with different perspectives,” says Bevensee, explaining that the upcoming co-hosting of the Men’s EHF EURO is a temporary core focus for the federation, “but when spring comes, we will sit down with RedLocker again and make a plan for the next steps including more communication and events. And on the side, the process of getting RedLockers up in the gym halls around the country will continue, of course, as intense as possible and so will the conversation and spreading of knowledge in the clubs, we hope.”
“A way of decreasing the stress and anxiety for the athletes”
The idea behind the provision of free menstrual products in changerooms is to serve two crucial needs for girls and women: To have something available when their period arrives unexpectedly and to mitigate the fear of leaking during sports activity by making products readily available.
“The access to menstruation products in toilets and changing rooms is, first of all, a way of decreasing the stress and anxiety for the athletes and making sure they have a safety net for when they might need it. Second, it is a good opportunity to start the conversation and to normalise menstruation as a part of life that we should not be ashamed of, neither girls or boys — everyone should know about it and be able to talk about it,” says Bevensee.