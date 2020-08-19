A trip down to memory lane, hunting for glory and fun team building

Teams and players still have time to spring some fun into the gruelling training sessions before the start of the season, yet everybody is taking preparations seriously, as the new seasons in the European top competitions are looking as tough as ever.

For this week, we are focusing on team-building exercises in Veszprém and Györ, an out of the box photo session for CSKA Moscow and also on a trip down memory lane in Kielce.

Ready to hunt

Putting two plus two together is easy, as CSKA Moscow’s history is intertwined with the Russian Army. Therefore, the team that will make its debut in this year’s DELO EHF Champions League created an army-inspired photoshoot for its players. But it looks gorgeous, the players had fun and the making-of video is also full of laughs and smiles.

Running in the rain

This is certainly something that handball players are not accustomed to - running in the rain. But in the current conditions, several training sessions have been moved outside and the weather was not as friendly as the PSG players would have liked.

Yet everybody has to make sacrifices and they did not disappoint this time.

A walk through history

Kielce have a new title sponsor, LOMZA, and this was a good occasion to create a short movie that highlights their history. The Polish side was founded in 1965, 55 years ago, and is the most decorated in Poland, winning the domestic league 17 times, while also being the first Polish side to clinch Europe’s top flight in 2016.

Goalkeeping while sitting?

Tennis balls, a chair and…a balloon? Goalkeeper duo Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Kevin Moller surely had fun in this exercise, yet it was something that will surely boost their reflexes for the tough new season.

Are they the best goalkeeper pair in the EHF Champions League Men?

Nothing better than a team-building exercise

With the European season throwing off in less than a month, preparations are in full swing throughout Europe with teams almost ready to start.

Yet both Hungarian powerhouses, Telekom Veszprém and Györi Audi ETO KC reserved their time for team building exercises. Both were spectacular and the results were posted on social media.

Easier with a bigger ball?

Some fun before the training for Kiel: hit the bar, you get one point. Hit the bar from outside the 9-meter line - get two. Surely this is easier than playing handball, right?