Aalborg and Barça battle for the title at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

On Saturday, Aalborg defeated title holders SC Magdeburg 28:26, with the help of a couple of clutch saves from Niklas Landin between the posts. His compatriot Emil Nielsen was in the spotlight in the second semi-final, putting Barça on track for a 12-goal victory, 30:18, against THW Kiel.
On Sunday night, the sides will compete for the trophy as they did in three years ago. Back then, the Spanish side cruised to the trophy, winning the final 36:23, but given Aalborg's performance on Saturday, fans might be in for a much tighter scenario this time around.
Prior to the final, Kiel and Magdeburg meet in an all-German 3/4 placement match.
FINAL
Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)
Sunday 9 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Aalborg defeated reigning champions SC Magdeburg in the semi-final on Saturday, 28:26, while Barça easily won their game against THW Kiel, 30:18
- with eight goals, Mads Hoxer was Aalborg’s top scorer in the semi-final, while Melvyn Richardson netted five times for Barça against Kiel
- Aalborg and Barça have faced each other 11 times in European competitions, the first time in 2014, and Barça won all the confrontations
- Barça and Aalborg played against each other in the EHF FINAL4 final once already, in 2021, when Barça won their ninth title
- after scoring three in the semi-final, Barça’s Dika Mem now needs 14 goals to overtake Kamil Syprzak and finish as the top scorer of the season
- Barça have won the EHF Champions League 10 times in history, while Aalborg only played the final the one time