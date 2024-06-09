FF4CGN24

Aalborg and Barça battle for the title at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
09 June 2024, 10:00

Handball fans enjoyed an exciting first day at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, and can prepare for another of the same at the LANXESS arena on Sunday. Aalborg and Barça will battle it out for the title on what is the Danish side’s second attempt to win the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, after they lost against record victors Barça in 2021 (23:36).

On Saturday, Aalborg defeated title holders SC Magdeburg 28:26, with the help of a couple of clutch saves from Niklas Landin between the posts. His compatriot Emil Nielsen was in the spotlight in the second semi-final, putting Barça on track for a 12-goal victory, 30:18, against THW Kiel.

On Sunday night, the sides will compete for the trophy as they did in three years ago. Back then, the Spanish side cruised to the trophy, winning the final 36:23, but given Aalborg's performance on Saturday, fans might be in for a much tighter scenario this time around.

Prior to the final, Kiel and Magdeburg meet in an all-German 3/4 placement match. 

FINAL
Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)
Sunday 9 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Aalborg defeated reigning champions SC Magdeburg in the semi-final on Saturday, 28:26, while Barça easily won their game against THW Kiel, 30:18
  • with eight goals, Mads Hoxer was Aalborg’s top scorer in the semi-final, while Melvyn Richardson netted five times for Barça against Kiel
  • Aalborg and Barça have faced each other 11 times in European competitions, the first time in 2014, and Barça won all the confrontations
  • Barça and Aalborg played against each other in the EHF FINAL4 final once already, in 2021, when Barça won their ninth title
  • after scoring three in the semi-final, Barça’s Dika Mem now needs 14 goals to overtake Kamil Syprzak and finish as the top scorer of the season
  • Barça have won the EHF Champions League 10 times in history, while Aalborg only played the final the one time

FF4CGN24 SF2 Barça Vs THW Kiel UH19746 UH

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Saturday 8 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Magdeburg lost their semi-final against Aalborg, 26:28, on Saturday, while THW Kiel were defeated by Barça, 18:30
  • Omar Ingi Magnusson scored 10 for Magdeburg on Saturday. Domagoj Duvnjak netted four for THW Kiel to be their top scorer in the semi-final
  • Magdeburg and Kiel have never played each other in European competitions, however, Magdeburg won the two confrontations in the German Bundesliga this season
  • this will be the fifth time THW Kiel play the EHF FINAL4 placement match, having lost it three times and won only once, in 2022 against Veszprém (37:35)
  • Magdeburg, on the other hand, never played the placement game, having reached the EHF FINAL4 for only the second time ever this season
  • both coaches, Kiel’s Filip Jicha and Magdeburg’s Bennet Wiegert, won the EHF Champions League as players and coaches 

 

All photos © kolektiff images

FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH19372 UH
FF4CGN24 Third Place SC Magdeburg Vs THW Kiel UH14245 UH
