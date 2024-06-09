Aalborg and Barça battle for the title at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

On Saturday, Aalborg defeated title holders SC Magdeburg 28:26, with the help of a couple of clutch saves from Niklas Landin between the posts. His compatriot Emil Nielsen was in the spotlight in the second semi-final, putting Barça on track for a 12-goal victory, 30:18, against THW Kiel.

On Sunday night, the sides will compete for the trophy as they did in three years ago. Back then, the Spanish side cruised to the trophy, winning the final 36:23, but given Aalborg's performance on Saturday, fans might be in for a much tighter scenario this time around.

Prior to the final, Kiel and Magdeburg meet in an all-German 3/4 placement match.

FINAL

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)

Sunday 9 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV