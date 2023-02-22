Aalborg book play-off spot in style

A draw would have been enough, but Aalborg Handbold eagerly wanted to gift their fans with a victory in their last group match on home ground. After a close start the hosts pulled away easily, leaving the already eliminated Norwegian champions behind.

In the race for fifth place in Group B, Aalborg (11 points) have passed Pick Szeged (10), which play later tonight at Barça. In the final round, the Danish side travel to the already eliminated team of Celje, while Szeged host the third ranked team, Nantes.