Aalborg end Veszprém's unbeaten start

After losing 33:27 at home in round 7 last week, Aalborg Håndbold took revenge against Telekom Veszprém HC and turned the tide after three straight defeats.

The Danish champions handed Veszprém their first defeat in the EHF Champions League Men this season and their first defeat in an EHF Champions League home match since 3 November 2018 (28:29 against Rhein-Neckar Löwen).

GROUP B

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 30:32 (16:19)

Aalborg had a brilliant start and led 14:7 thanks to a strong performance from goalkeeper Simon Gade and three goals from Henrik Møllgaard

after making only two saves in 19 minutes, Vladimir Cupara, Veszprém’s outstanding goalkeeper in their previous matches, was replaced in goal with the score at 9:15

this was Veszprém’s first half-time deficit in any Champions League home match since they trailed 15:13 against Kielce one year ago

Veszprém last lead was 2:1 – but they came close to equalising at 21:22 and in the last minute at 30:31

Petar Nenadic missed the final chance for Veszprém to equalise; then Buster Juul-Lassen netted for Aalborg just before the final buzzer

Buster Juul-Lassen is Aalborg’s away-goal specialist

Five goals at Barcelona, eight goals including the strike that secured the 27:26 win at Zagreb and now eight goals at Veszprém: Buster Juul-Lassen is Aalborg's expert at scoring away goals. Now with 33 goals in the Champions League, he is Aalborg’s top scorer in this competition, ahead of Jonas Samuelsson (29 goals).