GROUP I

H2H: 4-1-6

Top scorers: Ahmed Hesham 10/15 (Veszprém); Patrick Wiesmach Larsen 10/12 (Aalborg)

The Match of the Week started as a battle between Denmark's two star goalkeepers. Emil Nielsen made four saves in the opening quarter, but Aalborg's strong defence helped the visitors race into a three-goal lead after 12 minutes. As Niklas Landin then found his rhythm at the other end, Veszprém gradually closed the gap. Thanks to Dragan Pechmalbec, who scored the last goal of the first half, both teams were level at the break.

And they remained neck and neck throughout the second half, as almost every goal scored by Hesham was answered by Patrick Wiesmach Larsen. It all came down to the final five minutes, when the hosts scored three unanswered goals to move ahead. Just when it looked as though the Hungarian side were cruising to victory, Marinus Munk scored twice in a row to help his team secure a point in Veszprém, handing the team in red their first dropped point of the season.