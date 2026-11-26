Aalborg steal first point from Veszprém in MOTW, Plock draw in Paris
The second day of the EHF Champions League main round 2 delivered plenty of drama, highlighted by the Match of the Week clash between One Veszprém HC and Aalborg Håndbold. Veszprém dropped their first point of the season after being held to a 28:28 draw by Aalborg, despite another outstanding performance from Emil Nielsen. The Hungarian side remain top of Group I, while Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to move level on points with them after drawing at home against Orlen Wisla Plock (29:29). Meanwhile, Füchse Berlin kept their hopes alive with their first points of the main round thanks to a 33:29 victory over MT Melsungen. In the evening's only Group II match, Barça eventually shook off GOG's resistance to maintain their perfect record and remain level on points with SC Magdeburg at the top of the group.
To be honest, we wanted to win, but I'm happy that at least we didn't lose. We still took one point and remain undefeated this season, so that's something we can be proud of. I hope we can continue like this until the end of the season. Playing such an intense game in front of this amazing crowd made me even more motivated and hungry to score.
It was a very tough game for us. We are very satisfied with the one point in this big and incredible arena, in this atmosphere. We were all under great pressure today. We were down by three goals in the end, but we showed great morale, attitude and courage. That’s what I am most happy about. I am also very happy with the one point, as it will give us big opportunities for the rest of the main round.
We played really well in the first 20 minutes today. Our defence was solid, and our attack flowed very smoothly. Thanks to the saves, we were able to score a few fast-break goals. For some reason, we slowed down the pace toward the end of the first half, which allowed Melsungen to close the gap again. At the end of the day, we can be proud of this four-goal victory.
Bad start from us. We had a good comeback mentally and physically but to win in Berlin you need a perfect match and we did not achieve that.
It was a tough point to get because we have to remember that we were playing against a very strong team. Plock brought a lot of physicality and quality to the game, so Paris can be satisfied with taking a point. Every point is important, and with six games still to play, we just have to keep going and stay focused.
Both teams played at a really high level. It was a hard physical match with lots of fast breaks from both teams and in the end maybe a draw was the fairest result. I'm looking forward to the return match in Poland. Big congratulations to the guys to keep fighting during the match and now we focus on the next two matches which will be really important.
They are arguably one of the most uncomfortable opponents we’ve hosted at the Palau; they are very big defensively and extremely aggressive. They certainly gave us a real challenge, and I cannot say we played bad at any moment. Our obligation is to move forward with the games and today we did it. They were important points for the coming weeks.
We did it quite better than we did against Barça last season. We are not happy about losing, but in general the performance was quite good. We knew the start of the second half that we had to get into focus again. And I think we did actually manage that and performed quite well from there.