Aalborg take MOTW; Magdeburg beat PSG to start title defence
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League started its 2025/26 season on Wednesday night with impressive wins for Aalborg Håndbold and SC Magdeburg. The Danish side had a strong finish in the Match of the Week to down One Veszprém HC 32:28, while the defending champions kept both points in Germany following a commanding 37:31 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, Sporting Clube de Portugal and HC Eurofarm Pelister also started victorious.
I think we were really strong today, especially in our defence. We kept the speed and really challenged Veszprém playing the game the way we wanted. We stood against what they came up with, the team just stood together, believing in each other to the very end. I am very proud of us.
We fought from the beginning but we never found the rhythm. We made some mistakes in the easy attacks and they were really punishing our mistakes. But the team was really fighting and that worked well in the defence in the beginning. But in the end we were struggling to find the solutions.
The loss of Militaru in the first minutes put us in a difficult position. Also, in the second half, when we were close to equal the game, we lost Pedro Valdes for minutes and it showed on the score: Our two best middle defenders were out and I think we lost the game for that.
It was a though game in a crazy atmosphere. For sure, the key to our win today was the red card that Militaru received in the first minutes of the game. Two points in this away game are crucial for us.
That feels really good today, the atmosphere in the arena was amazing. We have the first points in the Champions League — do we want more? Sure we want more, we want to win every coming game as well. But today was a good start.
For sure, we are disappointed, but sometimes you have to accept you are playing against very, very good teams. We did that today, and actually my feeling right now is we are not that far away. We make some small mistakes both on and off the court and it gets punished.
It is very important to win the matches that are crucial for us in the group. We know that this is not our best level, we can improve a lot and we are focused on that. We have to think from match to match, PSG is next, but we always have to enjoy the victory. Tonight we are enjoying it, but from tomorrow we will focus on the match in Paris.
A dramatic match. We have our chances at the end, but I think, generally, Eurofarm Pelister are the deserved winners. We are at the start of the season, the team is new and young, and I am sure that we will be better in the future.