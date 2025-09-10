Aalborg take MOTW; Magdeburg beat PSG to start title defence

10 September 2025, 23:00

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League started its 2025/26 season on Wednesday night with impressive wins for Aalborg Håndbold and SC Magdeburg. The Danish side had a strong finish in the Match of the Week to down One Veszprém HC 32:28, while the defending champions kept both points in Germany following a commanding 37:31 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, Sporting Clube de Portugal and HC Eurofarm Pelister also started victorious.

  • Aalborg came out victorious of the first Match of the Week of the season, taking tonight’s clash against Veszprém (32:28)
  • Aalborg’s Fabian Norsten was elected Player of the Match, thanks to his 18 saves
  • Sporting secured their first two points of the season on the back of a strong second half on Dinamo Bucuresti’s court (33:30)
  • Magdeburg took the perfect start of the season by defeating Paris on home court (37:31)
  • Paris’ Kamil Syprzak was the best scorer of this Wednesday evening, with 11 goals
  • Pelister won the Balkan derby against Zagreb for the first time in history to start their season with a win (25:23)

GROUP A

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 32:28 (17:15)
H2H : 7-0-6
Top scorers: Thomas Arnoldsen 6/7 (Aalborg Håndbold), Nedim Remili 8/15 (One Veszprém HC)
POTM: Fabian Norsten (Aalborg Håndbold)

There were a lot of expectations ahead of this first Match of the Week of the season, and the clash between Aalborg and Veszprém kept all its promises. Thanks to an impressive start by Fabian Norsten between the posts, the hosts built an increasing advantage and led by four goals after 19 minutes. But Nedim Remili’s arrival on the court put Veszprém back on track and six minutes later, both teams were level again. But the momentum quickly fell back on Aalborg’s side, their offence managing to score easy goals. The hosts were able to retain this advantage mainly thanks to goalkeeper Fabian Norsten. The Swede pulled off 18 saves at an impressive 41 per cent efficiency, supporting his side whenever the offence was struggling. Despite Nedim Remili’s eight goals, Veszprém could not get level with Aalborg again. And when Norsten made two more stops with less than two minutes to go, underlining he deserved the Player of the Match award, it was clear the two points were staying in Denmark.

I think we were really strong today, especially in our defence. We kept the speed and really challenged Veszprém playing the game the way we wanted. We stood against what they came up with, the team just stood together, believing in each other to the very end. I am very proud of us.
Lukas Nilsson
Left back, Aalborg Håndbold
We fought from the beginning but we never found the rhythm. We made some mistakes in the easy attacks and they were really punishing our mistakes. But the team was really fighting and that worked well in the defence in the beginning. But in the end we were struggling to find the solutions.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 30:33 (15:15)
H2H : 4-0-5
Top scorers: Haniel Langaro 5/6, Andrii Akimenko 5/10 (Dinamo Bucuresti), Francisco Costa (Sporting Clube de Portugal) 8/16

For their first game of the season, Dinamo Bucuresti made an impression — but only for 15 minutes. Using their solid defence as a foundation, the Romanian side put pressure on their opponents right from the throw-off, as their opponents only scored three times in the first 13 minutes. By that time, the hosts were ahead by three. But with their main defender Robert Militaru sent off, they were not able to keep the pace up. Francisco Costa made the score even at minute 15, and no team was able to take the upper hand until the break. Afterwards, the Portuguese side took the lead and never let it go. Between the posts, Mohammed Ali made wonders for his team, and in his wake, Sporting broke away, taking a maximum advantage of four goals several times throughout the second half. But not only were Sporting consistent in defence, they also delivered on the other side out of the court. With the Costa brothers on fine form, scoring eight and seven goals respectively, the Lisbon team just proved to be the best on the court this night.

The loss of Militaru in the first minutes put us in a difficult position. Also, in the second half, when we were close to equal the game, we lost Pedro Valdes for minutes and it showed on the score: Our two best middle defenders were out and I think we lost the game for that.
Paulo Pereira
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
It was a though game in a crazy atmosphere. For sure, the key to our win today was the red card that Militaru received in the first minutes of the game. Two points in this away game are crucial for us.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
GROUP B

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 37:31 (21:17)
H2H : 5-0-1
Top scorers: Felix Claar 10/11 (SC Magdeburg), Kamil Syprzak 11/16 (Paris Saint-Germain)

There are moments where everything clicks on the court, and offensively, the first half of Wednesday’s game was probably one of those. The Machineseeker EHF Champions League titleholders netted 21 times in the first half alone and some of the actions they provided were pure genius. While the hosts used much of their collective power to take the lead and not let it go, Paris relied on individual performances to remain in the game, with Kamil Syprzak and Elohim Prandi creating chances for themselves and keeping the French side only down by four at the break. Never was team led by new coach Stefan Madsen able to turn things around after the break. Conceding too many goals without goalkeepers, Paris saw their opponents increase their advantage little by little. With Sergey Hernandez on a good night between the posts (two goals and 11 saves), SCM took a maximum advantage of seven goals with nine minutes left to play. Even though Paris’ Syprzak reached the end of the game with 11 goals, Magdeburg proved to be a much more complete team tonight, with their six-goal win a logical consequence.

That feels really good today, the atmosphere in the arena was amazing. We have the first points in the Champions League — do we want more? Sure we want more, we want to win every coming game as well. But today was a good start.
Felix Claar
Centre back, SC Magdeburg
For sure, we are disappointed, but sometimes you have to accept you are playing against very, very good teams. We did that today, and actually my feeling right now is we are not that far away. We make some small mistakes both on and off the court and it gets punished.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Paris Saint-Germain

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 25:23 (13:12)
H2H : 1-0-4
Top scorers: Dejan Manaskov 8/11 (HC Eurofarm Pelister), Filip Glavaš (HC Zagreb) 7/8

Only one team managed to lead on the scoreboard in the first half of this game: Pelister. The hosts took the lead on the first action of the game, with summer recruit Nik Henigman scoring his first goal, and never let it go. Despite the game being a very defensive one, the side from Bitola still found ways to get past Zagreb’s goalkeepers. They did it 13 times before the break, with Dejan Manaskov scoring four goals alone, to go back to the dressing room leading by one, their smallest advantage of the half. The second half was as tight as the first one, with the two teams never being separated by more than three goals. Even though Zagreb took the lead for the first time of the evening at the 33rd minute, Pelister kept their calm to take the momentum up again. With Dejan Manaskov scoring eight, the hosts took the lead again, and this time held on to it. Zagreb tried their best though, and the Croatian side were even close to the equaliser with 20 seconds left to play. But Saeid Heidaridad stopped their last attempt before scoring in the empty goal, securing the first ever win for his team in this Balkan derby.

It is very important to win the matches that are crucial for us in the group. We know that this is not our best level, we can improve a lot and we are focused on that. We have to think from match to match, PSG is next, but we always have to enjoy the victory. Tonight we are enjoying it, but from tomorrow we will focus on the match in Paris.
Rubén Garabaya
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister
A dramatic match. We have our chances at the end, but I think, generally, Eurofarm Pelister are the deserved winners. We are at the start of the season, the team is new and young, and I am sure that we will be better in the future.
Andrija Nikolic
Head coach, HC Zagreb
Helbig
