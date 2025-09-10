HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 25:23 (13:12)

H2H : 1-0-4

Top scorers: Dejan Manaskov 8/11 (HC Eurofarm Pelister), Filip Glavaš (HC Zagreb) 7/8

Only one team managed to lead on the scoreboard in the first half of this game: Pelister. The hosts took the lead on the first action of the game, with summer recruit Nik Henigman scoring his first goal, and never let it go. Despite the game being a very defensive one, the side from Bitola still found ways to get past Zagreb’s goalkeepers. They did it 13 times before the break, with Dejan Manaskov scoring four goals alone, to go back to the dressing room leading by one, their smallest advantage of the half. The second half was as tight as the first one, with the two teams never being separated by more than three goals. Even though Zagreb took the lead for the first time of the evening at the 33rd minute, Pelister kept their calm to take the momentum up again. With Dejan Manaskov scoring eight, the hosts took the lead again, and this time held on to it. Zagreb tried their best though, and the Croatian side were even close to the equaliser with 20 seconds left to play. But Saeid Heidaridad stopped their last attempt before scoring in the empty goal, securing the first ever win for his team in this Balkan derby.