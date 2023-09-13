Aalborg upset Kielce on Hansen return; Barça ease past Montpellier

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 31:34 (15:18)

Having to replace goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, who is out for six weeks with a back injury, was a huge disadvantage for Industria Kielce. Even more so with Wolff’s former THW Kiel teammate Niklas Landin having a great night including 10 important saves in his first international match for Aalborg Håndbold. In his international comeback after six months, Mikkel Hansen became Aalborg's top scorer with seven goals. Aalborg led throughout after 20 (11:10). Kielce were too weak in defence, but almost benefitted from a red card against Aalborg’s Mads Hoxer after the first-ever video replay in an EHF Champions League group match. Boosted by 11 goals of Szymon Sicko, the hosts were close to turn the match around at 30:31, but crucial strikes of Aalborg’s new arrival Aleks Vlah decided the match.