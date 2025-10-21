“Outside the field I’m completely different, but on the field, I kind of live in the moment”
They took the medals and even raised one trophy, with Abbingh the one to secure that title at the 2019 IHF World Championship. With the score at 29:29 inside the last 30 seconds, a penalty for the Netherlands was called, and Abbingh stepped up to the line with the chance to score the trophy-winning goal — which she did.
The definition of a crunch-time moment. What led Abbingh to being able to deliver in that situation?
“I think it's a mix of experiences that I had before and also probably my personality — that I don't think so much about consequences, at least, not on the field,” she laughs.
“Outside the field I’m completely different, but on the field, I kind of live in the moment, so then, of course, I had some experiences. I missed a penalty in Rio in 2016, in the group phase, in the last seconds, which I was really sure I was going to score as well, so I was really surprised that I missed. And then I had some other moments where I had the ball in one of the last seconds and I scored, so I also gained some confidence in actually finishing the game in this moment.
“It was this mix of experiences that I failed but I also succeeded,” continues Abbingh, explaining that in the Rio 2016 situation, she felt the weight of the moment, in part due to seeing the tension in the audience, too much. “That's the only thing that I really took with me. Like ‘OK, don't look up. Just focus on the seven-metre-line and just walk there and bounce the ball and make a penalty.’”