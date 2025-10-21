“We knew each other so well, not only as handball players, but also as persons,” says BV Borussia Dortmund back Lois Abbingh, reflecting on one of the most unique elements of her career — a national side being centred around players who had come through the Dutch handball academy, living and training together, and therefore knew each other from their early teens. In the space of four years, they took five medals together.

“When I now look back at the national team, how we had it there, we knew each other so well, but we were also not afraid to tell each other the truth — even though sometimes the truth was ugly. I think we were really good at being honest with each other, but don't blame each other for it or something, because of these really strong bonds that we had on and off the field.

“We could really, in the important moments, look each other in the eyes and knew what we wanted or knew what we were thinking, because we knew each other so well. This is also something that we talk about with all the girls who were there, even now still, many times — that these moments I think really defined our success.”