Action on sand throws off in Türkiye as Germany aim to defend title

Group B

Teams: Portugal, Norway, France, Türkiye

One of the revelations of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 was the host nation; inspired by their home crowd, Portugal made it all the way into the semi-finals for the first time. If they are to repeat that achievement in Alanya, they need to first navigate their way past two former finalists — Norway and Türkiye — as well as France in a challenging preliminary round group.

While their club teams had been at the forefront of international beach handball for some time, the national team of Portugal lacked similar impressive results for a long time. They first made an impact when they finished fifth in 2021, before they improved by another spot, placing fourth in their home tournament two years

later. They backed up that achievement by finishing sixth at the 2024 World Championships in China — their best result ever in that competition.

A semi-final spot will be on Portugal’s mind again coming into the EURO, but they have been drawn into an unpredictable group. Norway are traditionally strong contenders, who played the semi-finals in six straight editions between 2007 and 2017, winning gold at the latter event. Norway returned to the semi-finals in 2021, but lost to eventual champions Denmark, and finished fifth in 2023. Despite their rather disappointing 11th place at the 2024 World Championships, another Norwegian appearance in the medal matches on the concluding Sunday of the Beach Handball EURO 2025 would not be a major upset.

France have so far failed to fully deliver their potential, as their track record includes only one top-10 result from six previous EURO participations, when they finished seventh in 2017. And it will be interesting to see how hosts Türkiye perform in this group. Türkiye was among the leading nations in the early years of the EHF Beach Handball EURO when they placed second in 2002 and fourth in 2006. However, they have not been in another quarterfinal for the past 12 years. But their opponents Portugal might be the best example of how to make the most out of hosting the European championship.