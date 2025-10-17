Action-packed Sunday to conclude first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

Action-packed Sunday to conclude first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
17 October 2025, 12:30

The 24 teams contesting the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers have played their first matches, with round 1 opening the phase on Wednesday and Thursday with a series of victories for home teams and only one away win. Now, round 2 awaits, with 10 games to conclude the round on Sunday.

France, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Serbia are aiming for their second win following victories in the opening round.

Finland, Kosovo, Portugal, Iceland, Belgium, Israel, Lithuania, Ukraine, Italy, North Macedonia and Greece all hope for their first points — but some face an enormous obstacle to do so, while Portugal and Iceland play each other.

GROUP 1

Finland vs France

Sunday 19 October, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • France started the qualifiers with the clearest result so far, beating Kosovo 43:12
  • Finland, who are fighting to play the final tournament for the first time, were defeated by Croatia away, 25:17
  • France have been one of the powerhouses of the EHF EURO in recent years in particular, with five straight semi-final appearances and the title in 2018
  • France goalkeepers Florian André and Camille Depuiset combined for 25 saves against Kosovo; for Finland, left back Emma Aarnio scored nine goals in round 1
  • this is the first match between France and Finland in more than 10 years and the third overall; the sides last met in the EHF EURO 2014 Qualifiers, when France won both encounters clearly

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251015 CRO FIN Finland Coachpg
It will be an even tougher match than the first qualifier. We are facing a team that is extremely strong in fast breaks. So in this match as well, it is important to try to minimize technical errors and maintain good defensive coverage.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland
20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Day 2 Preview Gardillou Quote
After a strong start to the qualifiers with our first match against Kosovo, our goal is to maintain the same level of commitment and discipline for this game against Finland. It’s essential that we stay fully focused on our game plan and continue to play the best handball possible.
Sébastien Gardillou
Head coach, France

Kosovo vs Croatia

Sunday 19 October, 17:15 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Croatia target their second victory after a comfortable win over Finland in round 1, 25:17; Kosovo lost their opener to France, 43:12
  • Kosovo have yet to play a major championship and are on their seventh participation in the EHF EURO qualifiers
  • Croatia have missed only three editions of the EHF EURO, most recently in 2002
  • Croatia stunned in 2020 and took the bronze medal after placing 16th out of 16 teams the previous two editions; in 2024, they exited after the preliminary round
  • this is the first time Kosovo and Croatia have met in an official match; it will be Croatia and EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team line player Ana Debelic’s last match for the side

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Day 2 Preview Milosavljevic Quote
In the match against Kosovo we will try to fix mistakes we made against Finland. Firstly, Kosovo is an away game so it's a different situation and also, in my opinion, they are better team than Finland. But we will definitely try to show a better game so we can finish this week with two more points.
Dejana Milosavljevic
Centre back, Croatia

GROUP 2

Italy vs Switzerland

Sunday 19 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • in round 1, Switzerland enjoyed a comfortable 35:19 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Italy had a tough opener versus the Netherlands, recording a 42:19 loss
  • it has been 20 years since Italy and Switzerland last played each other
  • Switzerland have the upper hand in the historical balance: in eight previous mutual clashes, Italy have won only once, in 1995, and two other games ended in draws
  • Italy have never qualified for the EHF EURO, while Switzerland played the event for the first time in 2022 before co-hosting in 2024

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Day 2 Preview Luchin Quote
Switzerland certainly shouldn't be underestimated because they're a great team that's been improving in recent years. At home, we have to give 110 per cent to get the best possible result. Chieti is our home; the fans know us and support us in every situation, so I hope that with the support of the fans.
Francesca Luchin
Goalkeeper, Italy

Belgium vs Germany

Sunday 19 October, 13:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Germany are one of few teams to have played every edition of the final tournament; in 2024, they ranked seventh for the third straight time
  • Belgium are playing the qualifiers for the first time since 2006; overall, it is their third participation in the EHF EURO qualification stage
  • while Germany beat North Macedonia 34:18 in round 1, Belgium were defeated by Slovenia — but with a respectable score of 29:22 considering the difference in history between the sides
  • Belgium centre back Nele Antonissen was the top scorer of round 1, with 13 goals
  • this will be the first official match between Belgium and Germany and a special one for Germany back Xenia Smits, who was born in Belgium

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251015 SLO BEL Antonissev
We are realistic and know that they (Germany) are the better team, but that doesn't mean we can't fight for every ball and give it our all. We will definitely do that. We will celebrate every goal, just like every successful defensive action. We want to stand together as a team and put in a good performance.
Nele Antonissen
Centre back, Belgium

GROUP 3

North Macedonia vs Slovenia

Sunday 19 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Slovenia opened the qualifiers with a solid win over Belgium, 29:22
  • North Macedonia lost their round 1 encounter to Germany 34:18
  • goalkeeper Maja Vojnovic was the star of Slovenia’s opening win, with 14 saves at a huge rate of 63 per cent; 20-year-old wing Emilijana Rizoska led North Macedonia with eight goals
  • it has been 26 years since North Macedonia last beat Slovenia; overall, Slovenia have won nine times in 13 encounters and one game ended in a draw, with all Macedonian victories recorded before 1999
  • Slovenia are without EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team left back and team captain Tjaša Stanko, who is injured; experienced centre back Nina Zulic is also absent due to maternity leave

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Day 2 Preview Adzic Quote
We have been preparing for this clash both during our last training camp and throughout this week, paying attention to every detail of our game. I believe we are capable of winning and securing two crucial points on our road to the EHF EURO 2026. This match could also give us new leaders on the court — players who will know how to guide our team in important matches and challenging environments.
Dragan Adžić
Head coach, Slovenia

GROUP 4

Portugal vs Iceland

Sunday 19 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are on the hunt for their first points following losses in round 1
  • while Portugal lost to Montenegro 29:22, Iceland were narrowly defeated by the Faroe Islands, 24:22, in one of the most exciting games of the opening round
  • Icelandic goalkeeper Hafdís Renötudóttir was a standout in round 1, making 15 saves at a rate of 38 per cent
  • after lengthy absences from the final tournament, Portugal and Iceland both made it back to the EHF EURO in 2024; Iceland ranked 16th and Portugal placed 22nd 
  • Portugal and Iceland have not met in an official match since 2006; in their seven previous encounters, Portugal won only once and one game ended in a draw

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP 5

Lithuania vs Sweden

Sunday 19 October, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Sweden overcame a solid challenge from Ukraine to take a 33:25 win in round 1
  • Lithuania gave a strong challenge of their own to Serbia, scoring a decent number of goals, but were subject to an onslaught against them — the final score was 42:33
  • Lithuania back Gabija Pilikauskaite was the top scorer of the W19 EHF EURO 2025 and the W17 EHF Championship 2023; she is playing her third qualifiers campaign despite being only 19
  • Sweden own the historical record against Lithuania, having won all five previous encounters — however, the sides have not met since 1999
  • Sweden have not missed an EHF EURO since 2000 and have taken two medals since then; Lithuania have made it to the final tournament only once, in 1996

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Day 2 Preview Hagman Quote
I have played against many countries during my career but this will be the first time against Lithuania, which I look forward to. We didn’t perform as we wanted against Ukraine in the first game, so we really want to play better now. We need to focus on the things we have talked about and practiced and if we can do that I am confident we will go home with two points.
Nathalie Hagman
Right wing, Sweden

Ukraine vs Serbia

Sunday 19 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Serbia were among the top-scoring sides of round 1, beating Lithuania 42:33; Ukraine were within reach of Sweden up to the last 15 minutes but ultimately succumbed to a 33:25 defeat
  • the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2018, Serbia wing Katarina Krpez-Slezák, scored a perfect 11 goals from 11 shots against Lithuania
  • after a steady record of participation in the final tournament from its inception through to 2014, Ukraine did not qualify for the EHF EURO again until 2024, when they placed 23rd
  • Serbia have played every EHF EURO since their national team began competing in its current form; their first appearance was in 2006
  • Serbia have won all three previous games against Ukraine, with the most recent of them played in 2016

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 day 2 preview 2

GROUP 6

Greece vs Austria

Sunday 19 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Austria opened their qualifiers campaign with a strong 39:30 win over Israel on Wednesday night
  • the side were co-hosts of the last EHF EURO, making a return to the final tournament after a 16-year absence and ranking 14th
  • Greece are targeting their first major championship appearance aside from the 2004 Olympic Games, for which they qualified as hosts; this is the team’s 13th participation in the qualifiers
  • in their round 1 encounter, Greece lost to Spain 35:15
  • Greece and Austria have never met in an official match

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251016 ESP GRE 14GRE ZENELI 2
Spain is a very strong team and we knew that it would be a difficult and demanding game. Nevertheless, we saw signs that we can hold on to and build on. Now we turn our attentions to the match against Austria in Kozani, where we want to show our true face and claim the best we can by bringing the character and energy of this team to the field!
Erika Zeneli
Left back, Greece

Israel vs Spain

Sunday 19 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Spain started with a dominant win against Greece, 35:15; Israel were defeated by Austria 39:30
  • in a well-spread effort, Spain saw only one field player not make it onto the score sheet against Greece; Mor Shaul led Israel with seven goals against Austria
  • Spain have made it to every edition of the EHF EURO since 2000; in 2024, with a rebuilding team, they missed the main round for the first time since 2002, placing 13th
  • Israel have never qualified for a major tournament
  • the sides have played each other in an official match only once, at the 1991 World Championship, with Spain taking a commanding victory

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Photos © Marco Wolf; Mathias Bergeld / BILDBYRÅN

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Norway UH26575 UH
Previous Article Angela Malestein: "Our strength is our fast and creative game"
20251011 Bocholt Celje 8361 Sezoens Achilles Bocholt
Next Article 10 double-headers to conclude EHF European Cup Men round 2

Latest news

More News