Revamped Ohrid start title defence

In May this year, GRK Ohrid from North Macedonia were crowned EHF European Cup Men champions for the first time. Despite this achievement, last season’s squad has changed significantly. Kristian Pilipovic was outstanding between the posts in the final tie of last season, but has left the club to play for the EHF Champions League side HC Kriens-Luzern. Apart from him, players like Vuko Borozan, Kosuke Yasuhira and Gianfranco Pribetic have also departed.

However, Ohrid have also added quality. Croatian international Dino Slavić takes Pilipovic’s place in goal, Dominik Máthé has gained experience in the Champions League with Elverum Handball and Paris Saint-Germain, Filip Taleski has played for clubs in Germany, Portugal and Hungary, while Adama Keita has spent several seasons in the European Cup with AEK.

Ohrid start their title defence with a home double-header against Spor Toto SK from Türkiye on Friday and Saturday.