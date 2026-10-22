Action-packed weekend awaits in round 2; Ohrid start title defence
56 teams still hope to advance to EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 3 before the second weekend of round 2 starts on Friday. Last weekend, the first four clubs booked their tickets to the next round in double-headers: HC Vojvodina, HC Lovcen Cetinje, RK Dubocica and Raimond Sassari.
This weekend sees title holders GRK Ohrid take the court for the first time this season, as well as Slovenian side RK Gorenje Velenje playing a home double-header.