Offensive struggles headline first leg

Both finalists have put up incredible attacking numbers this season. However, in the first leg of the final, both teams had some difficulties finding the way to the net and avoiding making crucial turnovers.

For instance, AEK had a shooting efficiency of only 49 per cent. One painful factor for the Greek side was their shaky hand from the seven-meter line, as they missed five from six penalty shots.

Alkaloid had solid numbers, scoring 66 per cent of their shots, but could not reach their incredible season average of 72.5 per cent. Both teams finished the match with double-digit technical faults: AEK 13 and Alkaloid 14.