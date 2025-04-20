AEK Athens and HC Alkaloid use home advantage

HC Alkaloid beat Runar Sandefjord in offensive festival

HC Akaloid and Runar Sandefjord delivered an impressive attacking showing in the first leg of their semi-finals match-up, as may have been expected: the two teams have averaged 36.8 and 33.2 goals per game, respectively, this season.

After 30 minutes of Sunday’s match, 41 goals had already been scored. Both teams were neck and neck until the 48th minute, with the Skopje-based side coming out on top (42:37) after 60 minutes. Christoffer Rambo (11 goals for Runar) and Martin Serafimov (10 strikes for Alkaloid) were the top scorers, while the goalkeeping efficiencies for both sides were below 20 per cent.

Photos © Filip Viranovski, Eurokinissi Sports