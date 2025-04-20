AEK Athens and HC Alkaloid use home advantage

AEK Athens and HC Alkaloid use home advantage

EHF / Tim Dettmar
20 April 2025, 20:45

The EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 semi-finals got underway over the weekend, with both home sides striking first.

AEK Athens HC made good use of their home advantage on Saturday, beating HC Izvidac 37:28 in Greece. On Sunday, HC Alkaloid followed suit, beating Runar Sandefjord in an intense first leg in North Macedonia by 42:37.

  • AEK Athens HC enjoy a comfortable nine-goal lead going into the second leg in Bosnia and Herzegovina next Saturday
  • the key factor in Athens’ success was an outstanding first-half performance offensively; the Greek side hit 87 per cent of their shots on target, scoring 20 goals from 23 shots
  • Adama Keita was nearly unstoppable from the wing, contributing seven goals from eight shots
  • the goalkeepers on both sides delivered very good performances; Yann Genty saved 14 shots (33 per cent), HC Izvidac’s Haris Suljevic even topped this by saving 15 shots (33 per cent)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250419 AEK IZVIDAC SIMICe
Eurokinissi Sports
20250419 AEK IZVIDAC VLASTOS
Eurokinissi Sports
20250419 AEK IZVIDAC (2)
Eurokinissi Sports
20250419 AEK IZVIDAC
Eurokinissi Sports
20250419 AEK IZVIDAC SCHMIDT
Eurokinissi Sports
Alkaloid Runar 20 04 2025 4644
Filip Viranovski
Alkaloid Runar 20 04 2025 4673
Filip Viranovski
Alkaloid Runar 20 04 2025 4862
Filip Viranovski
Alkaloid Runar 20 04 2025 4608
Filip Viranovski
Alkaloid Runar 20 04 2025 4599
Filip Viranovski

HC Alkaloid beat Runar Sandefjord in offensive festival

HC Akaloid and Runar Sandefjord delivered an impressive attacking showing in the first leg of their semi-finals match-up, as may have been expected: the two teams have averaged 36.8 and 33.2 goals per game, respectively, this season.

After 30 minutes of Sunday’s match, 41 goals had already been scored. Both teams were neck and neck until the 48th minute, with the Skopje-based side coming out on top (42:37) after 60 minutes. Christoffer Rambo (11 goals for Runar) and Martin Serafimov (10 strikes for Alkaloid) were the top scorers, while the goalkeeping efficiencies for both sides were below 20 per cent.

Photos © Filip Viranovski, Eurokinissi Sports

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250420 Odense FTC 4
Previous Article FTC deliver masterclass comeback against Odense to clinch draw

Latest news

More News