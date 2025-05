An offensive spectacle in front of frenetic fans

“Defence wins championships” is a well-known cliché in sports, but can this even come true with these two teams?

HC Alkaloid have scored 36.8 goals per match over this EHF European Cup campaign. AEK Athens HC’s numbers are not far off with 34.6 goals per match. However, there is a big gap regarding the defensive performances, as the Greek side have conceded only 26.4 goals per match, while the Skopje-based side have conceded 30.9 goals per match.

So, could the old saying come true once more? The frenetic fans in Athens and Skopje will at least make sure the matches are thrillers.

Photos © Filip Viranovski, Eurokinissi Sports