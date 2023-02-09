Aleks Vlah’s game-winner gives Celje their first away points

Nantes seems to be a destination that Celje loves to travel to. Two seasons ago, the Slovenian side came back victorious from their trip to France, and tonight's game turned out the exact same way.

The hosts started off well, but a time-out in the middle of the first half put the visitors back on track. Helped by an amazing performance by Gal Gabersek, who stopped four seven-meter throws, Celje took the lead before the break.

Even though Aymeric Minne, for his first game back since an ankle injury in October, did everything in his power to put Nantes on top, things came down to the last second. And, Aleks Vlah, after a first attempt that was canceled by the referees, threw the ball past Viktor Hallgrimsson to offer his team its first away success in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season.