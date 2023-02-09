Aleks Vlah’s game-winner gives Celje their first away points
Nantes seems to be a destination that Celje loves to travel to. Two seasons ago, the Slovenian side came back victorious from their trip to France, and tonight's game turned out the exact same way.
The hosts started off well, but a time-out in the middle of the first half put the visitors back on track. Helped by an amazing performance by Gal Gabersek, who stopped four seven-meter throws, Celje took the lead before the break.
Even though Aymeric Minne, for his first game back since an ankle injury in October, did everything in his power to put Nantes on top, things came down to the last second. And, Aleks Vlah, after a first attempt that was canceled by the referees, threw the ball past Viktor Hallgrimsson to offer his team its first away success in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season.
GROUP B
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) 31:32 (15:17)
- despite Gal Gabersek having a good day between Celje’s posts, stopping two seven-meters in the first 15 minutes, the hosts had the upper hand in the first part of the game, taking an early five-goals advantage
- a 4:0 run put the Slovenian side back on track, and Celje even took the lead for the first time when Aleks Vlah scored his second goal at the 25th minute
- both teams remained head to head throughout the second half, with Aymeric Minne and Aleks Vlah scoring goal after goal without their respective teams breaking away
- the fans had to wait until the last minutes to see things finally unfold. While Yassine Belkaied stopped Aymeric Minne’s seven-meters throw, Aleks Vlah scored on his last shot right before the siren
- the Slovenian left-back was his team’s best scorer, with seven goals, while Aymeric Minne netted eight for the hosts
- this win helps Celje narrow the gap with sixth place to just two points, while Nantes remain third with twelve points
Gal Gabersek had an amazing evening
History will probably remember Aleks Vlah’s game-winner from the match tonight. But, Nantes will also remember Celje’s Gal Gabersek’s incredible performance between the posts. The 21 years-old stopped four seven-meters throws, while his partner Yassine Belkaied prevented Aymeric Minne from scoring his seven-meter three minutes before the end. Gabersek’s 14 saves were clearly the game-changer for Celje tonight.
It’s 2 amazing points. Both teams fought really well. We led most of the game, maybe with a bit of luck, but we deserve this win.