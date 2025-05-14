Aleš Pajovič: “I am not the typical Balkan coach”

“It was the perfect farewell. We qualified for the EHF EURO 2026 with a win and in a sold-out arena in Graz — the place where I started my career as a club coach. I'm proud of that. I'm not worried about the future of the Austria team. For me personally, saying goodbye to the boys was of course sad. I felt satisfied and happy, a little sad, but I'm looking forward to the future.”

Pajovič was Austria coach for six years. In this era, they qualified for the EHF EURO (including 2026 and not including their co-hosted edition in 2020) four consecutive times, finished their best EURO ranking of eighth twice, were twice part of the World Championship and even had their first appearance at an Olympic qualification tournament.

“We have managed to make a difference in Austrian handball over the last six years. Many players have taken big steps and went abroad. Especially after the EHF EURO 2024, the public interest has also increased. It's incredible to see how many Austrians are suddenly interested in handball,” says Pajovič. “We've had an incredible six years together. It has been an honour and I am very proud of the time.”