Alex Dujshebaev: “We have to keep calm until the last second”

Kielce are a club that should rhyme with the word Dujshebaev. Father Talant Dujshebaev and his sons Alex and Daniel have been representing the Polish powerhouse for some years now.

This weekend, they are out to win the second EHF Champions League title for the club.

“My father has a big impact on my huge passion for handball. He is very important to me,” Alex Dujshebaev says. “I went to play in the arena so many times with him when I was a child. Those are my first memories. I started playing with him and I don’t forget those times.”

And then there is Daniel Dujshebaev, his brother and teammate at Kielce.

“I am so happy and so glad to play with him. He is an amazing player, he is improving all day and make me a better player and also a better person. It is very important to us,” Alex Dujshebaev says.

“We understand each other very well on court. We are brothers, we have played a lot of time together since our childhood, many training sessions, many games together. And all of this of course makes the difference.”