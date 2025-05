Can the offences bounce back?

It was the story of the first leg: Both teams had strong defensive performances, holding their opponents comfortably below their season averages. Apart from Alkaloid’s good defence, AEK missed too many clear chances. These ‘easy goals’ could have turned the first leg around; five missed penalty shots tell one part of the story.

AEK only scored 49 per cent of their shots. Their goalkeepers delivered 10 saves, which sounds solid, but only for a 22 per cent save rate. On the other side, Alkaloid will want to limit their technical faults (seven). If both sides click offensively once more, it will be a very entertaining second leg.