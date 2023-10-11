All aboard for EHF EURO 2024 with the DB Fan Ticket

The DB fan ticket can be booked from Wednesday October 11, until January 30 2024. Bookings can be made up to one day before departure. Tickets cannot be exchanged or cancelled. With the DB Fan Ticket, fans can only travel on the booked connection. Travel can be booked for any day between January 8 and January 30, 2024.

The DB fan tickets are offered within Germany on ICE and IC/EC trains. Local trains can be used by handball fans for the journey to the train station and onwards to the destination if they have booked them at the same time.

The DB Fan Ticket is only valid in conjunction with an admission ticket to the EHF EURO 2024, which must be presented during the ticket inspection on the train. If you have purchased several tickets or a group ticket for the EHF EURO 2024, you can purchase two DB Fan Tickets (both for a return journey) per matchday.

The link for tickets for those in Germany can be found here. For the international link, click here.