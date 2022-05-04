All aboard for Friday's EHF Finals Men draw

RK Nexe, SL Benfica, Orlen Wisla Plock and SC Magdeburg confirmed their places at the EHF Finals on Tuesday night in contrasting fashions.

Reigning champions Magdeburg and last season's fourth-place finishers Wisla Plock showed their class in the second leg matches to storm through to their second consecutive EHF Finals.

Magdeburg's big lead over Nantes was cut down over the course of the second half but they had done more than enough to win by then, 58:53 on aggregate, led by 12 goals from Michael Damgaard.

Plock left no doubt about their dominance over Schaffhausen in the second leg at home, winning by 13 goals on the night and 68:53 on aggregate.

Benfica and Nexe were both made to sweat and show exactly what they were made of to progress to this stage of the competition for the very first time.

Benfica fell behind early in both matches against Gorenje Velenje but their composure and scoring power across the court made them comfortable 63:56 winners over the two legs.

There was nothing comfortable about Nexe's night in Denmark as they were engaged in a wild goal-fest against GOG. Despite seeing their first-leg lead cut to the bare minimum, they stayed strong and emerged with a 37:37 away draw and a 69:64 aggregate victory.

Friday's draw can be viewed on the Home of Handball YouTube channel as well as full coverage on eurohandball.com and across the EHF European League social media channels.