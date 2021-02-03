All eyes on summer championships for Europe's top youth teams

34 nations have entered this summer’s Women’s 17 EHF EURO and EHF Championships.

A draw event on 10 February at 11:00 CET in the EHF Office will determine the distribution of groups for the 16-team EHF EURO in Slovenia, the 10-team EHF Championship in North Macedonia and eight-team EHF Championship in Italy.

The draws will be streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube account and EHF EURO Facebook page.

Celje calling again

The Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 will take place in Celje, Slovenia on 5-15 August. Celje has established itself as a hub for younger age category events in recent years, having hosted the same event in 2017, the M20 EHF EURO in 2018 and the W17 EHF EURO in 2019, which featured many of the players who will star at under-19 level this summer.

With 16 teams participating – they are seeded as follows:

POT 1: Hungary, Sweden, France, Denmark

POT 2: Russia, Norway, Germany, Austria

POT 3: Montenegro, Slovenia, Romania, Slovakia

POT 4: Portugal, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland

As the competition organiser, Slovenia (pot 3) has the right to choose their group after rows 4, 2 and 1 are drawn.

18 teams nations in the second-tier

The Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2021 will see 23 teams compete in the two parallel and equal value tournaments in Skopje, North Macedonia and Chieti/Pescara, Italy on 8-15 July.

10 teams have been allocated to the event in North Macedonia and are seeded as follows:

POT 1: Netherlands & Iceland

POT 2: Poland & Faroe Islands

POT 3: Belarus & North Macedonia

POT 4: Finland & Kosovo

POT 5: Bosnia-Herzegovina & Great Britain

Organisers North Macedonia has the right to choose their group after the other rows are drawn.

Eight teams have been allocated to the event in Italy and are seeded as follows:

POT 1: Spain & Serbia

POT 2: Lithuania & Italy

POT 3: Georgia & Turkey

POT 4: Israel & Bulgaria

Organisers Italy has the right to choose their group after the other rows are drawn.