Spain on course to keep dominance going

In three of the five seasons since its inauguration in 2020/21, the EHF European Cup Women has been won by a team from Spain: Málaga in 2021, Gran Canaria in 2022, and Elche in 2024. And in the two seasons where the trophy went elsewhere, at least a Spanish club was in the final: Guardes in 2023 (won by Antalya Konyaalti from Tükiye) and Porriño in 2025 (Valur from Iceland).

Will the story be much different in 2026? Still, three Spanish sides are in the race for the title: Costa del Sol Málaga, Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes and ATTICGO Bm Elche. And with the latter two going head-to-head, Spain will be represented by at least one team in next month’s semi-finals.

However, an all-Spanish final like in 2022 is no longer on the cards, as all three Spanish sides are in the same half of the draw, meaning only one of them could ultimately make it to the final this time.

photos © Joaquin De Haro Rodriguez (main); Aglezamador (in-text)