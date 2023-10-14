All-star Team matches to showcase best of beach handball in Porto Santo
The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 gathered the crème de la crème of beach handball on the shores of the Portuguese island of Porto Santo, where the ninth edition of the competition is taking place from 12 to 15 October. Saturday evening, however, is scheduled for the All-star Team games where the 20 best female and 20 best male players will show off their skills.
On the eve of the final day at Porto Santo, the All-star spectacle is set to take place when 20 female players coached by Tamas Neukum on one side and Alexander Novakovic on the other side take the court at 21:15 CEST.
Neither Novakovic, nor Neukum had an easy job listing only ten players each, but both line-ups promise to deliver some spectacular actions.
Team Novakovic: Shaken, not Stirred
|Daniela Mendes
|GRD Leca
|Mariam Gonzalez Llambrich
|CBMP Málaga
|Meike Krujer
|Black Lake Beach
|Isabell Kattner
|Beach Bazis
|Belen Gettwart
|Beach Bazis
|Maria Santos
|GRD Leca
|Catarina Oliveria
|GRD Leca
|Emma Viogne
|Brest Bretagne
|Sonora L. Solano Cabellero
|CBMP Málaga
|Line Larsen Berggen
|The Danish Beachhandball Dream
Team Neukum: Queens of Porto Santo
|Renáta Csiki
|OVB Beach Girls
|Eva Heunten
|Black Lake Beach
|Cayetena Martin Lopez
|CBMP Málaga
|Ana Buter
|Black Lake Beach
|Christine Mansour
|KRAS Volendam
|Emese Tóth
|Szentendre
|Sandra Hansen
|The Dansih Beachhandball Dream
|Ulrichsen Frida Nygaard
|The Dansih Beachhandball Dream
|Francesca Graham
|London GD
|Cristina Torneo Munoz
|CATS AM Team Almeria
Men's All-star Team match will follow at 22:00 CEST when Bacalhau Mighty Boys coached by the Dane Martin Hjortshøj meet Porto Santos Flying Dolphins with experienced Gorm Andersen at the helm of the team.
All eyes will be on the goalkeeper in the men's match. Hjortshøj decided on the Polish-Danish connection with Matusiak and Nørlund between the posts, while Anderson went for the Mediterranean duo, GRD Leça goalkeeper Castro and Os Tigres ace Sanchez.
Team Hjortshøj: Bacalhau Mighty Boys
|Krystian Matusiak
|BHT Petra Plock
|Martin Nørlund
|Rødby Beach Boys
|Severin Henrich
|12Monkeys Köln
|Hugo Fernandes Silva
|GRD Leça
|Adria Ortola Lopez
|Os Tigres
|Norbert Gyene
|HÍR-SAT BHC
|Tiago Costa
|GRD Leça
|Mathieu Katan
|Ligue Grand Est
|Matthew Wollin
|12Monkeys Köln
|Patrik Vizes
|HÍR-SAT BHC
Team Andersen: Porto Santo Flying Dolphins
|Ricardo Pinto Castro
|GRD Leça
|Roberto Mateo Sanchez
|Os Tigres
|Jeppe Villumsen
|Rødby Beach Boys
|Thomas van Ophem
|Feyenoord
|Nikolay Prokhorov
|HÍR-SAT BHC
|Maciej Fabianowicz
|BHT Petra Plock
|Sergio Venegas
|Os Tigres
|Filip Koper
|BHT Petra Plock
|Simon Møss
|Rødby Beach Boys
|Niklas Herr
|Beach & Da Gang
Both matches are live-streamed on EHFTV and on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.