All-star Team matches to showcase best of beach handball in Porto Santo

14 October 2023, 12:00

The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 gathered the crème de la crème of beach handball on the shores of the Portuguese island of Porto Santo, where the ninth edition of the competition is taking place from 12 to 15 October. Saturday evening, however, is scheduled for the All-star Team games where the 20 best female and 20 best male players will show off their skills. 

On the eve of the final day at Porto Santo, the All-star spectacle is set to take place when 20 female players coached by Tamas Neukum on one side and Alexander Novakovic on the other side take the court at 21:15 CEST. 

Neither Novakovic, nor Neukum had an easy job listing only ten players each, but both line-ups promise to deliver some spectacular actions. 

Team Novakovic: Shaken, not Stirred 

Daniela Mendes GRD Leca
Mariam Gonzalez Llambrich CBMP Málaga
Meike Krujer Black Lake Beach
Isabell Kattner Beach Bazis
Belen Gettwart Beach Bazis
Maria Santos GRD Leca
Catarina Oliveria GRD Leca
Emma Viogne Brest Bretagne
Sonora L. Solano Cabellero CBMP Málaga
Line Larsen Berggen The Danish Beachhandball Dream

 

Team Neukum: Queens of Porto Santo

Renáta Csiki OVB Beach Girls
Eva Heunten Black Lake Beach
Cayetena Martin Lopez CBMP Málaga
Ana Buter Black Lake Beach
Christine Mansour KRAS Volendam
Emese Tóth Szentendre
Sandra Hansen The Dansih Beachhandball Dream
Ulrichsen Frida Nygaard The Dansih Beachhandball Dream
Francesca Graham London GD
Cristina Torneo Munoz CATS AM Team Almeria

Men's All-star Team match will follow at 22:00 CEST when Bacalhau Mighty Boys coached by the Dane Martin Hjortshøj meet Porto Santos Flying Dolphins with experienced Gorm Andersen at the helm of the team. 

All eyes will be on the goalkeeper in the men's match. Hjortshøj decided on the Polish-Danish connection with Matusiak and Nørlund between the posts, while Anderson went for the Mediterranean duo, GRD Leça goalkeeper Castro and Os Tigres ace Sanchez. 

Team Hjortshøj: Bacalhau Mighty Boys 

Krystian Matusiak BHT Petra Plock
Martin Nørlund Rødby Beach Boys
Severin Henrich 12Monkeys Köln
Hugo Fernandes Silva GRD Leça
Adria Ortola Lopez Os Tigres
Norbert Gyene HÍR-SAT BHC
Tiago Costa GRD Leça
Mathieu Katan Ligue Grand Est
Matthew Wollin 12Monkeys Köln
Patrik Vizes HÍR-SAT BHC

 

Team Andersen: Porto Santo Flying Dolphins

Ricardo Pinto Castro GRD Leça
Roberto Mateo Sanchez Os Tigres
Jeppe Villumsen Rødby Beach Boys
Thomas van Ophem Feyenoord
Nikolay Prokhorov HÍR-SAT BHC
Maciej Fabianowicz BHT Petra Plock
Sergio Venegas Os Tigres
Filip Koper BHT Petra Plock
Simon Møss Rødby Beach Boys
Niklas Herr Beach & Da Gang

 

Both matches are live-streamed on EHFTV and on the Home of Handball Twitch channel

