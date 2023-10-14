On the eve of the final day at Porto Santo, the All-star spectacle is set to take place when 20 female players coached by Tamas Neukum on one side and Alexander Novakovic on the other side take the court at 21:15 CEST.

Neither Novakovic, nor Neukum had an easy job listing only ten players each, but both line-ups promise to deliver some spectacular actions.

Team Novakovic: Shaken, not Stirred





Daniela Mendes GRD Leca Mariam Gonzalez Llambrich CBMP Málaga Meike Krujer Black Lake Beach Isabell Kattner Beach Bazis Belen Gettwart Beach Bazis Maria Santos GRD Leca Catarina Oliveria GRD Leca Emma Viogne Brest Bretagne Sonora L. Solano Cabellero CBMP Málaga Line Larsen Berggen The Danish Beachhandball Dream

Team Neukum: Queens of Porto Santo