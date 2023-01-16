All three Spanish sides enter quarter-finals
The EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 is down to eight participants. The Last 16 has been completed over the weekend, determining the teams that advance to the quarter-finals next month.
As many as 11 matches were played from Friday to Sunday, including five second-leg encounters and three double-headers.
Spain was represented by three clubs at this stage, and all of them – ATTICGO BM ELCHE, Motive.co Gijon and Club Balonman Atletico Guardes – progressed to the quarter-finals, which are scheduled for 11/12 and 18/19 February.
The draw for the quarter- and semi-final takes place in Vienna on Tuesday 17 January 2023 at 11:00 CET.
- the double-header between Atletico Guardes and the Faroese team H71 was tight, but the Spanish side earned a 62:57 aggregate win
- Elche, who had beaten Serbia's ZORK Jagodina at home 31:19 last week, won again, this time 27:23 in Serbia
- following a 26:24 away victory at Hazena Kynzvart, Gijon celebrated a much more confident win against the Czech side at home, 35:23
- one of the two Portuguese teams stay in contention: Madeira Andebol SAD, who beat LK Zug Handball (SUI) in a double-header, 52:43 on aggregate
- Sport Lisboa e Benfica also seemed to have a fair chance to progress after their 35:35 draw at Antalya Konyaalti BSK, but they lost against the Turkish team at home: 33:32
- MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) was another hard-fought tie, but the Slovak side won by 47:45 on aggregate
Both Turkish sides progress
While Portugal has kept only one of their teams in fight for the trophy, both Turkish representatives managed to secure their progression, playing away from home this weekend.
Izmir BSB SK had an easier task after beating their Israeli rivals Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan last week at home, 27:21, and now they won again, albeit by a small 33:32 margin.
And at Benfica, Antalya were trailing 18:16 at the break, but managed a second-half comeback to win by one goal and secure their quarter-final berth.