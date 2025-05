The EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 will be decided on Saturday 17 May as Valur and Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino meet in the second leg of the final, after a thrilling 29:29 draw in the first leg.

Valur let a five-goal advantage slip away and now need to hold off their Spanish opponents on home court, with both sides looking for their first European trophy.