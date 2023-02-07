210326Ehflogo00210

All-Turkish European Cup tie postponed

After the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria this week, the European Handball Federation can confirm the postponement of the EHF European Cup Women Quarter-final tie between Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR) and Izmir BSB SK (TUR).

The local authorities in Türkiye have declared a period of mourning which includes the cancellation of sporting activities until 12 February 2023.

The first leg of the all-Turkish tie was scheduled for Sunday, 12 February 2023 in Antalya, Türkiye, and based on the information given by the Turkish Handball Federation, the match is therefore called off and postponed until a later date.

Further information regarding the rescheduling of the first leg and potential impact on the second leg - currently scheduled for Sunday, 19 February 2023 in Izmir, Türkiye - will be provided at a later date.

The European Handball Federation wishes to offer its condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy.

