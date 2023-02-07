All-Turkish European Cup tie postponed

The local authorities in Türkiye have declared a period of mourning which includes the cancellation of sporting activities until 12 February 2023.

The first leg of the all-Turkish tie was scheduled for Sunday, 12 February 2023 in Antalya, Türkiye, and based on the information given by the Turkish Handball Federation, the match is therefore called off and postponed until a later date.

Further information regarding the rescheduling of the first leg and potential impact on the second leg - currently scheduled for Sunday, 19 February 2023 in Izmir, Türkiye - will be provided at a later date.

The European Handball Federation wishes to offer its condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy.