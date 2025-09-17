All you need to know about EHF Congress 2025

This congress marks the end of the election period 2021 to 2025, with subsequently the elections for the next period, 2025 to 2029, being at the heart of the event. They are scheduled for Friday.

The current EHF President Michael Wiederer (AUT) – in office since 2016 – announced in May that he would be aiming for a third term. The position is not being challenged.

He is followed by First Vice-President Predrag Boskovic (MNE) and Vice-President Finances Henrik La Cour (DEN). Both have been in their respective positions since 2016 and both are standing again for election in 2025 – also unchallenged.

Overall, there are close to 120 candidates from more than 35 member federations running for the different positions available.

Representatives for the following bodies will be voted for:

EHF Executive Committee

Competitions Commission

Methods Commission

Beach Handball Commission

EHF Comptrollers

EHF Court of Handball

EHF Court of Appeal

European Handball Court of Arbitration Council

EHF Nations Committee Men

EHF Nations Committee Women

The comprehensive list of candidates is available for download below.

Motions and awards

The EHF Congress 2025 is scheduled to close on Saturday 20 September. For that day three motions have been submitted by the EHF.

Two are related to the EHF Statutes, with the first one (related to Article 4.1.7) aiming to improve the voting process for further members/gender representatives to bodies such as the EHF Executive Committee to uphold the process’ integrity and fairness.

The second motion (related to Article 4.1.11) seeks clarification when it comes to the delegation of decision-making authority from the Congress to the Executive Committee.

The third motion relates to the legal regulations (Article 38.1). An amendment is sought regarding the recognition of sanctions of EHF member federations, also enabling the EHF Iniator of Proceedings, next to the respective member federation, to extend sanctions imposed on a national level to EHF competitions.

The EHF Congress 2025 will close with the awarding of the next Ordinary Congress, scheduled to take place in 2027, the election of Honorary Members as well as with awards being handed to European handball’s top nations in 2023 and 2024.

